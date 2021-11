The Indianapolis Colts found themselves victorious on Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 23-17. It was another instance where the Colts won yet it hardly feels like a victory after the game. They once led by 17 points but in the fourth quarter let the lead get as close as three points as the Jaguars had a stretch of amassing 11 unanswered points over much of the second half.

