Anthony Davis was visibly frustrated and upset after the Los Angeles Lakers’ blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and called out the team for their effort. It was an embarrassing showing as they completely melted down in the second half, so heading into their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs the Lakers needed to send a message that they were better than that disappointment of a performance. Los Angeles looked like a much more cohesive team against San Antonio and came up with the much-needed win that should hopefully get rid of the bad taste in their mouth.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO