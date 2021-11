After opening the season at No. 17, Ohio State fell to No. 19 in the AP poll on Monday. The Buckeyes started the new season off with back-to-back wins last week, surviving a scare from Akron 67-66 this past Tuesday, and fending off Niagara to win an 84-74 matchup against former Buckeye assistant coach Greg Paulus and the Purple Eagles on Friday. Ohio State was favored to defeat both teams by wider margins, which likely contributed to its decreased standing in the AP Top 25.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO