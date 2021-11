LSU football had its chances to walk away with a major upset Saturday in a 20-14 loss at No. 2 Alabama, and for that reason, it is one that might sting for Ed Orgeron for quite some time as the clock winds down on his run as the Tigers head coach. Orgeron spoke candidly about the defeat Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference, telling reporters that he felt LSU was the superior team Saturday and also describing Alabama as a step-down from what the Crimson Tide has been in the past.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO