SEC East rivals collide on Rocky Top this Saturday, as the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs put their perfect season on the line against the upset-minded Tennessee Volunteers. Georgia continues to flex its muscles with one dominant performance after another. The Bulldogs certainly made easy work of their latest victim, blowing out Missouri by a score of 43-6 last Saturday in Athens. They have now outscored their opponents 346-59 en route to a perfect 9-0 record, and the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia has already locked down a spot in the SEC Championship Game for the fourth time in the last five years by virtue of its 7-0 record in conference play. Kirby Smart’s Dawgs have their sights set on going 8-0 in the SEC for the first time in school history. Standing in the way is a dangerous Tennessee squad looking to play the role of spoiler.

