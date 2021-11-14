ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Eternals Still Soaring on Top at the Theater Box Office

By Gig Patta
lrmonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second weekend in a row, Marvel’s Eternals fended off its strongest competition from Paramount Pictures’ Clifford the Big Red Dog. The comic book movie earned $27.5 million, a modest drop of 61.4 percent from the previous weekend. It grossed over $118 million at the domestic box office and reached...

lrmonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
1069morefm.com

‘Eternals’ tops North American box office with $71M in its opening weekend

Marvel’s new superhero film “Eternals”, starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan, is the No. 1 movie in North America, taking in an estimated $71 million over the weekend to top the North American box office. Written and directed by Chloe Zhao (the Oscar-winning best director for “Nomadland”) the film has also taken in an impressive $91 million overseas. “Eternals” tells the tale of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from several millennia in hiding to save the Earth from the evil Deviants.
MOVIES
AFP

Marvel's 'Eternals' tops N.America box office despite mixed reviews

Marvel's new superhero film  "Eternals" took in an estimated $71 million this weekend to top the North American box office, a strong pandemic-era opening if a bit below expectations, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. Written and directed by Chloe Zhao, fresh off her best-director Oscar win for "Nomadland," the film faced some of the worst reviews of any Marvel film -- the only one to draw a "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes -- but has fared well overseas, taking in an impressive $91 million. Led by actors Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan, "Eternals" tells the tale of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from several millennia in hiding to save the Earth from the evil Deviants. With "Eternals" gobbling up the biggest chunk of box office pie for the Friday-through-Sunday period, previous leader "Dune" dropped to a very distant second place, at $7.6 million.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Eternals’ Struggles to Marvel Audiences

Chloé Zhao’s Eternals may have trouble reaching $70 million in its domestic box office debut after earning a mediocre B CinemaScore from moviegoers. That’s the lowest audience grade of any of the 26 titles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe;  the previous lowest was the first Thor (B+). The rest have earned a variation of an A CinemaScore. Plenty of fanboys turned out on opening day to see Eternals thanks to Marvel’s loyal following but the film is looking front-loaded. Eternals grossed an estimated $30.7 million on Friday, including $9.5 million in Thursday previews. Box office analysts are projecting a weekend debut in the...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
arcamax.com

Why 'Eternals' is a disappointment at the box office for MCU

LOS ANGELES — Disney and Marvel’s epic “Eternals” fell just short of early domestic box office projections this weekend, opening at No. 1 across North American markets with $71 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. The Marvel Cinematic Universe tentpole — initially expected to gross $80 million to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Eternals Box Office Projections Lessen, Still Set to Win Opening Weekend

Marvel Studios' Eternals will open at the top of the box office this weekend. The film is doing well by most standard, but poorly by Marvel Cinematic Universe standards. It's expected to open with a domestic gross in the high $60 million or low $70 million range. The film is fighting against the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in Marvel Cinematic Universe history, as well as Marvel Studios' lowest-ever CinemaScore rating. While surely not the total Marvel Studios was hoping for, that total will still be enough for Eternals to top the box office chart in its opening weekend.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Eternals,” “Spencer” Arrive At Box-Office

Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” topped the box-office this weekend, pulling in $71 million which is just a tad shy of projections but not by much. The result is behind other COVID-era starters “Black Widow” ($80.3 million), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75.3 million) and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($90 million) but with this Marvel now has the top four openings of the pandemic era.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Kenneth Branagh
editorials24.com

Eternals Best and Worst Case Box Office Scenarios

Weak reviews didn’t cripple Marvel’s latest film, but mediocre audience reception might. “Eternals” proved what box office analysts already knew: Marvel diehards don’t care about reviews. But after a weekend with good ticket sales but mediocre word of mouth, Chloé Zhao’s blockbuster is facing a rougher road to box office domination (and profitability) that no MCU film has faced before.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Jason Momoa Tests Positive for Covid After Dune Premiere, Impacting Aquaman 2 Filming

He may be pretty indestructible as DC's Aquaman, but Jason Momoa has proven he is only human after all, as he revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now in lockdown. The actor put out a message on his instagram stories confirming the rumors that began circulating last week, that he had contracted the virus sometime after appearing at the premiere of Dune, and a video of the message has since been shared numerous times on Tiktok by fan accounts. This means that Momoa's current work on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will have been halted, putting the pressure on an already tight shooting schedule for the comic book sequel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UC Daily Campus

Box Office Breakdown: “Eternals” materializes on the charts

After earning the lowest critical reception of any Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to date, “Eternals” has opened in theaters across the country. Even with such lack of critical acclaim, the film grossed around $71 million in its domestic opening weekend. This is the fifth lowest opening weekend for an MCU film, but the fourth highest opening weekend of the pandemic box office. I severely over-predicted this film, thinking it would outgross the opening weekend of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” which it missed by about $20 million.
MOVIES
newsitem.com

Disney’s 'Eternals' tops domestic box office for 2nd weekend

Disney and Marvel’s “Eternals” took a steep drop in its second weekend in theaters, but it’s still hanging on to first place ahead of newcomers like “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”. “Eternals” added $27.5 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $118.8 million, according to studio estimates Sunday....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eternals#Theater Box Office#Marvel#Paramount Pictures#Focus Features
darkhorizons.com

Box-Office: “Eternals” Hold Off “Clifford”

“Marvel’s Eternals” retained the box-office crown at the U.S. box-office this weekend, pulling in a further $27.5 million and hitting $118 million on the domestic front. It fell 61% from its debut, comparatively “Shang Chi” fell 52% and “Black Widow” fell 67%. Internationally “Eternals” fared better with a further $48...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
Screendaily

‘Eternals’ tops £10m at UK-Ireland box office as ‘Spencer’ breaks into top five

RankFilm (Distributor)Three-day gross (Nov 12-14)Total gross to dateWeek. STX’s Spencer broke into the top five on its second weekend in UK-Ireland cinemas, as Disney’s Marvel title Eternals held the number one spot. Studio holdovers continued to perform well, but the market remains tough for independent titles. Eternals fell 47% on...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

'Eternals' Tops U.K. Box Office, 'No Time to Die' Continues Blockbuster Business

Disney release “Eternals” continued to rule the U.K. and Ireland box office for the second weekend in succession with £2.9 million ($3.9 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. The latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, now has a total of £10.5 million...
MOVIES
piratesandprincesses.net

The Eternals Nosedives At The Box Office On Its Second Weekend

The Eternals is quickly becoming one of Marvel’s most talked about films. Not because it’s particularly good, but because it is a flaming zeppelin of poor decisions that lead to one of Marvel’s biggest disappointments. From the highly discussed Rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes to the film being blacklisted from China due to the director’s past anti-CCP comments. But the bad news isn’t over yet.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Cast and Director Address Rural Poverty Story in Small Time [Exclusive Interview]

Rural America has little focus on the media and Hollywood. With skyrocketing poverty, drugs, and crime, life in rural areas of America is as tough as living in urban cities. The film Small Time is a narrative film of a young girl living her life in innocence despite the impoverished drug settings surrounding her.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy