HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man who was a co-defendant in a murder case was given probation Friday in Reno County District Court. Robert Legrange who in exchange for his testimony pleaded guilty to obstruction in the apprehension of a felon, interference with law enforcement and six counts of endangerment of law enforcement. Lagrange was given a total of 36 months in prison but then granted probation due to his lack of any recent criminal history.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO