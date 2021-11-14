ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Hill Avenue

Cover picture for the article***AUCTION*** List price is STARTING BID only.+- Price TBD thru Online Only Bidding.+- Bidding closes on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 2:00 pm (EST).+-"Bidding is Currently Active Online".Tax Map Nos. 7779294444, 7779292583, 7779290425, 7779284589, 7779292081 and 7779284818...

5271 Wheelers Cove Rd

This is a charming and beautifully maintained log home on 9.43 nicely wooded acres that offer seasonal views, a small pond and a workshop and shed!!! While in a very private setting in the country, the location is only 35 minutes to Charlottesville and ten minutes from Rt. 29. The home has been lovingly upgraded over the years with new mahogany flooring, the kitchen with cork floor, Bosch dishwasher, Samsung range/oven, Samsung Washer and dryer, new freezer in 2019, new deck in 2016, new bay window and interior painting in 2020, and the list goes on. While the house is centrally heated and cooled (new HVAC in 2009), there is a woodstove in the upstairs living room and one in the family room downstairs also. There is a full front porch ready for your hammock and a large rear deck with views of the mountains. High speed internet is here to work from home! If you love privacy that comes with no covenants and restrictions, you'll love this home and property. Tractor and four wheeler are available.,Fireplace in Basement,Fireplace in Living Room.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
14811 Blackburn Road

SUN FILLED BRICK FRONT COLONIAL! NEW LTV FLOORING THRU OUT FIRST AND SECOND LEVEL AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS JUST INSTALLED SPACIOUS 3 FINISHED LEVELS, 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, ! FIREPLACE, ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL OFFICE/GUEST ROOM ,2 CAR GARAGE WITH EXTRA ROOM FOR STORAGE ! LOWER LEVEL WITH WET BAR AND WALK OUT TO BACKYARD. DECK FROM KITCHEN LEVEL .PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COV-19 GUIDELINE ,REMOVE SHOES OR WEAR SHOE COVER WHICH ARE PROVIDED ,TURN OFF ALL LIGHTS ,PLEASE DO NOT USE RESTROOM AS WATER IS TURNED OFF.
513 Radnor Avenue

Investors dream. Find a tenant and start collecting monthly rent well in excess of 1% of the purchase price! BEING SOLD AS-IS. Owner occupied. Listing courtesy of Exp Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be...
1912 Etting Street

This turnkey rental has been producing income for years. Add this to your portfolio and generate income or buy it and make it your home. This two story end of group townhome in the Druid Heights area has good sized bedrooms, laminet flooring throughout, updated bathroom, and a fenced rear yard. Property is in good condition and was rented at $875.00 per month. Lead Certificate available. Property is Sold As Is. Blocks to Marble Hill and Reservoir Hill areas. Buy it now at this attractive price!
7725 Wolford Way

KIT has granite counters, cabinets, SS appliances (frig, stove, DW & microwave). Full size W/D. Stone foyer. Wood floors in DR, LR & KIT. . 4 ceiling fans. Professionally landscaped yard w/fenced backyard & patio & shed. SELLER PREFERS TO SETTLE AT CROWN TITLE. Listing courtesy of Homes By Owner,...
15001 Peach Orchard Road

Huge square footage house for comfort living! We have excellent and stable tenant who live at the house 10+ years. Owners are retiring. Potential rental income. Listing courtesy of Independent Realty, Inc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
701 W Lanvale Street

Huge four levels end unit rowhouse, turn it into your private home, or use as commercial & residential. Store front on side & corner. Use rear addition as garage or office. Rapidly growing area, many rehabbed residential units close by. Close to metro stops and minutes to downtown or waterfront. Property is a shell, be very careful when previewing.
1324 Upshur Street NW

Bring your imagination and your contractor! Great bones and architectural interest in this well located END unit Porch Front, close to Metro! Large deep lot with detached garage perfect and prime for enlargement! Build your dream house in the middle of the city! Bring a Flashlight for the basement, the power may be off....
15010 Wheatland Place

This home is ready for your personal touches. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Cozy fireplace in the eat in kitchen. Anyone would love the oversized deck after a long day. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The owner's suite has it's own full bath. The basement is fully finished with a walkout to the patio. Sold as is with a 1 year home warranty with 2-10. Offering 3% closing assistance with a full price offer. Schedule an appointment today.
154 Strada Drive E

Well taken care of, 1248 square foot, 4 bed 2 bath rancher in the community of Ridgefield. Located just minutes off of Interstate 81, this homes' location is ideal. New flooring and modern colors are among the upgrades that flow throughout the house. Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, you can enjoy a private outdoor space in the back yard, facing a field and wooded areas. Schedule a showing today!
5911 Edsall Road , #701

Light & Spacious! New carpet, Kitchen w/granite counters, SS appl & backsplash, ceramic tile, built-in microwave, dishwasher, glass top stove. Full size W/D, pantry & cabinets - lots of storage. Lrg master BDRM w/master bath. SGD to balcony. Parking space included. Close to Van Dorn Metro station. SELLER PREFERS TO SETTLE AT CROWN TITLE.
22540 Hardcastle Lane

Gorgeous Sunsets on Harris Creek A Secluded Waterfront Property with amazing Sunsets, High Elevation and Good Water Depth. This house was built by the current owner with the utmost care in 1982. Cozy rooms, built in shelves, window seats, hardwood doors, two wood burning fireplaces and iron hardware are just the some of the features that make this home unique. Private dock - 3ft MLW with potential to extend into deeper water. This property is over two an a half acres and in a fabulous location within minutes to Saint Michaels and a short boat ride to Oxford, Tilghman and the Chesapeake Bay. A Lifestyle Investment you will be glad you made. Please do not drive down Lane without an Appointment.
11600 Olympic Drive

Welcome to this large, corner lot property with a 2-car garage. The interior features ample living and storage space with updates, including attractive tile work in the hall bathroom. The owner just replaced the carpet, refreshed the paint, and enhanced the exterior and interior. The kitchen features new, large floor tiles and custom back splash. The house is move-in ready. The location is excellent: 5 min to Safeway groceries, local hospital, and Franklin Square Park, 6 min to Starbucks coffee and eateries, 15 min to National Harbor dining, shopping, and entertainment, 24 min to Joint Base Andrews and DC. Visit today!
24 Maryland Avenue

Arched doorways, some crystal and brass doorknobs, built-ins, brick fireplace, beam detail, lath & plaster walls, gorgeous woodwork on stair railings are just some of the character details of this vintage house. Things to update yet the windows have been replaced and the roof is newer, the kitchen has lots of cabinets and more recent appliances and the bathrooms are good too, to let you live in it while you work on projects. ----- Property is partially fenced and has lots of off-street parking. Close to public transportation, shopping, and community amenities. ----- Come take a look and see if you are the one to make her shine! ********** Tax Assessment information is an estimate. This property has been subdivided from a larger parcel. Assessment information, taxes and fees for this parcel are in process with Montgomery County and are not yet available. ----- This property was part of combined utility bills. Utility information for this property is not available. -------- There was puddling in the basement after heavy rains at the end of October. Several mechanical items were repaired - no heavy rains since then to test the repairs. Seller says: "outside seal to foundation was repaired in 2005 and french drain added. we have not used the house in several years and appears that water enters the basement during heavy rains to a moderate extent". Property is being sold 'as is'.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
174 Goldenrod Road

Cedar-sided ranch home on a full basement. Three bedrooms and 1 bath on the main floor and an additional bedroom and bath in the basement. Septic design is for 6 people (3 BR). The kitchen has some recent updates with granite counters and an above-stove exhaust. Walkout from the dining area to the elevated back deck. The basement level also has a large family room, unfinished storage and laundry. Radon mitigation system installed. Paved driveway with ample parking for residents and guests. Part of the back yard is enclosed with privacy fencing. Roof is approx 12 years; HVAC 2007; water heater 2020. Some polybutylene piping - owner has not had any issues. Foundation is pressure treated wood. Covered front porch and walkout basement concrete patio.
6702 Elmhurst Street

Welcome to this handsome 4 bedroom, 2 full bath brick cape cod located in the heart of District Heights. Gleaming hardwood floors on the main level and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Three finished levels, two bedrooms and full bathroom on the top floor. The basement has a rec room as well as a bonus room that can be perfectly used as an office, study, library or exercise room. The basement leads out onto a patio that is perfect for grilling and backyard entertaining. The roof, with upgraded architectural shingles was installed in 2019. The central a/c was installed in 2018 and the HVAC was just serviced and cleaned in Fall of 2021. Sellers providing a one year limited home warranty for the buyer.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
18212 Summit Pointe Drive

BY APPOINTMENT -- This spacious townhome includes a fully finished rec room and half bath on the main entry level . Oak stairs leading to Upper level 1 includes a great room with low voltage wiring for TV, dining area and spacious gourmet kitchen with island that includes 3 pendants above, and pantry all with Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring; plus a powder room and cheerful sunroom with barn door off the great room. Upper level 2 with Owner's Suite includes 2 walk-in closets, 2 additional bedrooms with additional lighting and ceiling fan prewire, upper level laundry and additional hall bath. *** Highland Park is a beautiful community of new townhomes for sale in Dumfries, VA with popular dining, shopping, & entertainment choices nearby. This Prince William County location is conveniently situated close to I-95 & Route 1 for easy commuter access. Just about 4.5 miles to the nearest VRE station. Prices and terms subject to change. SELLING FAST! PHOTOS REPRESENTATIVE ONLY; may show options PHOTOS REPRESENTATIVE ONLY; may show options.
DUMFRIES, VA
lot 5 Camargo Dr

This is the last available lot in the coveted Western Albemarle School District neighborhood of Ivy Farms. Just a few minutes from town and nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains this wooded lot is a must see. Listing courtesy of Core Real Estate Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS,...
LOT 33 Cool Hollow Road

Nice 1.53 acre wooded lot in the Albemarle area of Falling Waters. Raw land. Water and sewer sources need to be installed/hooked up. Near the Potomac River with nearby public access on MD side. Come take a look!. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Premier Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
1111 Makers Way

*To be built* Aruba Bay Basement at Arcadia North Ranch Homes. The Aruba Bay was built with modern living in mind. Enjoy all the style and comfort you want with the space and flexibility you need. The gourmet kitchen seamlessly flows into the great room for a relaxed setting that's ideal for gathering with friends. Use the flex room in this 2-bed, 2-bath floor plan as dining space, an office, or however else you like. The luxurious primary suite stuns with its seated shower and oversized walk-in closet. Come see why The Aruba Bay can't be beat. Other floor plans and home sites available. Photos are representative.
