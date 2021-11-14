Fall Hill Avenue

Arched doorways, some crystal and brass doorknobs, built-ins, brick fireplace, beam detail, lath & plaster walls, gorgeous woodwork on stair railings are just some of the character details of this vintage house. Things to update yet the windows have been replaced and the roof is newer, the kitchen has lots of cabinets and more recent appliances and the bathrooms are good too, to let you live in it while you work on projects. ----- Property is partially fenced and has lots of off-street parking. Close to public transportation, shopping, and community amenities. ----- Come take a look and see if you are the one to make her shine! ********** Tax Assessment information is an estimate. This property has been subdivided from a larger parcel. Assessment information, taxes and fees for this parcel are in process with Montgomery County and are not yet available. ----- This property was part of combined utility bills. Utility information for this property is not available. -------- There was puddling in the basement after heavy rains at the end of October. Several mechanical items were repaired - no heavy rains since then to test the repairs. Seller says: "outside seal to foundation was repaired in 2005 and french drain added. we have not used the house in several years and appears that water enters the basement during heavy rains to a moderate extent". Property is being sold 'as is'.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO