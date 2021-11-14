4300 Main Street

RARELY AVAILABLE 30-FOOT-WIDE 4,000 +- SQ. FT. END UNIT in the heart of FEDERAL HILL. 4 Bedrooms (TWO PRIMARY SUITES) and 3.5 Bathrooms. Sweeping Harbor Views, STEPS from Federal Hill Park, ORNATE Finishes and own A PIECE OF HISTORY! Formally 2 properties (officially combined into 1), this property includes +G+The Little House+G- known as 200 +-+ E. Montgomery Street, the narrowest rowhouse in Baltimore, measuring less than nine feet wide! The Sellers give the best of both worlds with sleek modern designs and amenities such as exposed industrial steel ducts, steel walkways, custom cable railings and +G+floating+G- steel stairs; along with many original elements such original foyer tiles, original wooden +G+plantation type shutters+G-, hardwood pine floors, some original doors, and many original built-ins. This home was MADE for entertaining!! The Main Level is the PERFECT space for hosting dinner parties, large family dinners, holiday+GGs, graduations, and the list goes on! Cooking is a breeze in this beautiful chef+GGs kitchen with all TOP-OF-THE-LINE appliances; Subzero Refrigerator, Thermador Range w/ 1200 CFM Hood, Dacor Built in Microwave & Electric Convection Wall Oven & Bosch Dishwasher along with beautiful granite counter tops, sleek high gloss cabinets and subway tile backsplash. A Powder Room is conveniently located off the kitchen. The Trex deck wraps around from the kitchen to the dining room making hosting a breeze. The dining room ceiling height is 2 stories high (17+GG) and is sure to impress your guests. The living room has a Rais wood stove, amazing built-in bar with real 50 Million Year Old fossilized fish bar top and beautiful Chandelier lighting. The Lower level has three potential bedrooms, a full bathroom and storage area with utility sink. There is also access to the wine cellar by way of an iron spiral stairway. In the lower level, you can access the garden patio made with red brick pavers and enclosed by a handsome iron fence. (This area has the potential to be turned into a garage by removing the patio area and the bedroom off of the patio.) The upper level contains a laundry closet with Full Size LG Washer & Dryer. There is also a carpeted office with enormous 5+GGx7+GG window with stunning views of the harbor and industrial sliding metal barn door. This level also contains the first primary suite that features an original 4+GG wide (PIVOTING!) door, large sitting area with bay windows, a full wall built-in bookshelf, full bathroom and the BIGGEST custom WALK-IN Closet you have ever seen. The closet is approx. 24+GG long! The Upper Level 2 consists of the 2nd Primary Suite with large Walk-in-closet and large ensuite bathroom. Relax here with a glass of wine from your wet bar & built-in wine storage with breathtaking views of the harbor. This suite was built with glass walls to give you unobstructed views of the harbor from anywhere in the bedroom! The bathroom has double sinks & oversized shower with glass enclosure City living does not get better than this! This property is unlike any other property in Baltimore.

