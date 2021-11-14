ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4300 Main Street

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRehab potential. Over 2100 square. Former church parsonage. Plenty of old house charm. Living room has bay window bringing in extra light. Den/parlor off entrance foyer leads to formal dining room. Back stairs off the kitchen leading to the primary bedroom....

5271 Wheelers Cove Rd

This is a charming and beautifully maintained log home on 9.43 nicely wooded acres that offer seasonal views, a small pond and a workshop and shed!!! While in a very private setting in the country, the location is only 35 minutes to Charlottesville and ten minutes from Rt. 29. The home has been lovingly upgraded over the years with new mahogany flooring, the kitchen with cork floor, Bosch dishwasher, Samsung range/oven, Samsung Washer and dryer, new freezer in 2019, new deck in 2016, new bay window and interior painting in 2020, and the list goes on. While the house is centrally heated and cooled (new HVAC in 2009), there is a woodstove in the upstairs living room and one in the family room downstairs also. There is a full front porch ready for your hammock and a large rear deck with views of the mountains. High speed internet is here to work from home! If you love privacy that comes with no covenants and restrictions, you'll love this home and property. Tractor and four wheeler are available.,Fireplace in Basement,Fireplace in Living Room.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WTOV 9

'Christmas on Main' takes over Main Street in Weirton

HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — On Saturday, 'Christmas on Main,' shut down Main Street in Weirton for a majority of the day. The event was a kickoff to the holiday season and included a variety of seasonal activities. Weirton resident JJ Reitter was excited to get out and enjoy the day.
WEIRTON, WV
26903 Nanticoke Road

Completely remodeled top to bottom cape cod. Hardwood floors, beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances. Open floor concept. Fireplace. Large lot. Plenty of parking on driveway. Ready to move in. Listing courtesy of Spring Hill Real Estate, Llc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
8195 River Road , #34

LAST ONE! LAST CHANCE TO LIVE HERE. NATIONALLY THE # 1 VOTED TOWNHOMEYou must see to believe, there is nothing in comparison , or words to describe the architecture and design that went into the towns at Quarry Springs. Every level enamors you with wall to ceiling windows, a kitchen designed for the most exclusive of parties, or a private one for two. The flow of the floor plan smoothly glides you from room to room, with more awes as you venture through. Of course, one would expect the best, and the best delights in a 4th Floor Terrace. The possibilities are endless in this breathtaking space. The community itself is like a resort, you never have to leave, but then again...why would you want to? We welcome visitors everyday from 11-5.
5911 Edsall Road , #701

Light & Spacious! New carpet, Kitchen w/granite counters, SS appl & backsplash, ceramic tile, built-in microwave, dishwasher, glass top stove. Full size W/D, pantry & cabinets - lots of storage. Lrg master BDRM w/master bath. SGD to balcony. Parking space included. Close to Van Dorn Metro station. SELLER PREFERS TO SETTLE AT CROWN TITLE.
11600 Olympic Drive

Welcome to this large, corner lot property with a 2-car garage. The interior features ample living and storage space with updates, including attractive tile work in the hall bathroom. The owner just replaced the carpet, refreshed the paint, and enhanced the exterior and interior. The kitchen features new, large floor tiles and custom back splash. The house is move-in ready. The location is excellent: 5 min to Safeway groceries, local hospital, and Franklin Square Park, 6 min to Starbucks coffee and eateries, 15 min to National Harbor dining, shopping, and entertainment, 24 min to Joint Base Andrews and DC. Visit today!
15010 Wheatland Place

This home is ready for your personal touches. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Cozy fireplace in the eat in kitchen. Anyone would love the oversized deck after a long day. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The owner's suite has it's own full bath. The basement is fully finished with a walkout to the patio. Sold as is with a 1 year home warranty with 2-10. Offering 3% closing assistance with a full price offer. Schedule an appointment today.
24 Maryland Avenue

Arched doorways, some crystal and brass doorknobs, built-ins, brick fireplace, beam detail, lath & plaster walls, gorgeous woodwork on stair railings are just some of the character details of this vintage house. Things to update yet the windows have been replaced and the roof is newer, the kitchen has lots of cabinets and more recent appliances and the bathrooms are good too, to let you live in it while you work on projects. ----- Property is partially fenced and has lots of off-street parking. Close to public transportation, shopping, and community amenities. ----- Come take a look and see if you are the one to make her shine! ********** Tax Assessment information is an estimate. This property has been subdivided from a larger parcel. Assessment information, taxes and fees for this parcel are in process with Montgomery County and are not yet available. ----- This property was part of combined utility bills. Utility information for this property is not available. -------- There was puddling in the basement after heavy rains at the end of October. Several mechanical items were repaired - no heavy rains since then to test the repairs. Seller says: "outside seal to foundation was repaired in 2005 and french drain added. we have not used the house in several years and appears that water enters the basement during heavy rains to a moderate extent". Property is being sold 'as is'.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
7725 Wolford Way

KIT has granite counters, cabinets, SS appliances (frig, stove, DW & microwave). Full size W/D. Stone foyer. Wood floors in DR, LR & KIT. . 4 ceiling fans. Professionally landscaped yard w/fenced backyard & patio & shed. SELLER PREFERS TO SETTLE AT CROWN TITLE. Listing courtesy of Homes By Owner,...
1308 Clifton Street NW Unit 304

Spectacular Views from 2BR/OSP! - This lovely 2BR/1BA condominium home has unmatched views. Situated close to Metro, shopping and entertainment, the building offers a gym, community room and storage. A must see that won't last long... Call today!. No Pets Allowed. Location. 1308 Clifton Street NW Unit 304, Washington, DC.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
6326 Deerwood Court

Call your agent to see before it's gone. Freshly painted and all new carpet ready for a new family. 2 Story Townhouse w/deck & fenced backyard! Gleaming pergo wood floors in your formal dining room and spacious living room. Ceramic tile floor in kitchen! Eat-in kitchen with plenty of table room. Two bay windows. One in the living room and one in the primary bedroom. Owner has window repairs on order. Will be installed as soon as received from the manufacturer. Community amenities include pool at Hampshire Neighborhood, jogging, riding, walking trails, basket ball/tennis courts, all included in your HOA membership. Home is conveniently located for shopping, recreation, dining and commuting to work.
7892 Seaside Court

This home is ready for immediate delivery. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, new deck, hardwood floors on the 1st floor and bedroom level, carpet in the master bedroom, finished lower family room, and patio. The community amenities include olympic size pool, kiddy pool, boardwalk, park and view of the lake. Shows well. Near Fort Meade. Will not last!! No pets. Applications are made through RENT SPREE. Link below.
3195 Jenkins Lane

GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO ADD SIGNIFICANT EQUITY! SOLID BUILT BRICK COLONIAL ON HUGE LOT. EXPAND EXISTING FOOTPRINT, OR RENOVTE EXISTING HOME TO ADD VALUE. NEW OIL FURNACE, PROFESSIONALLY INSTALLED FRENCH DRAIN SO NO MOISTURE ISSUES, ALL NEW ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS WILL BE DELIVERED TO HOUSE BEFORE CLOSING, NEW OWNER TO INSTALLLONG DRIVEWAY FOR MULTIPLE VEHICLES. CLOSING TO BE HELD AT JIM FITZGIBBONS TITLE OFFICE, NO EXCEPTIONS CALL JOHN FOR SHOWING.
1992 Fauna Drive

End unit townhome! February delivery. Opportunity awaits you in this well appointed 3 story townhome overlooking the community park. The Ansted is a versatile townhome which boasts 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, and just over 2,000 square feet of living space. Entertain with ease in the open plan kitchen and living area. You will enjoy the beautiful mountainous scenery that surrounds this community as well as the ease and proximity to downtown Frederick. Come take a look today! *Photos not of actual home, and are of a similar model*
619 Florida Avenue NW

History, location and fabulous rental opportunities all combine in this classic multi-family LeDroit Park property. The entry level of the primary house showcases a roomy living room, separate dining room and an office/den. The island kitchen with its stainless steel appliances, granite counters and dramatic range hood is ready for those holiday meals or for just making morning coffee. Upstairs finds 5 bedrooms and 4 newly-renovated full baths perfect for family living or welcoming those anxiously awaited out-of-town guests. New hardwood floors, the original mantles of the three fireplaces and the cozy rear patio with a fire pit further enhance the charm of this splendid home. Moreover, the property include 2 rental possibilities. The basement of the main house is a perfect studio rental unit, and the 2 bedroom 1.5 bath carriage house with its separate entrance from the alley is just waiting for new tenants. Sited among all that is happening+GGacross from the Howard Theater, in the midst of Shaw, the bustling U Street corridor and steps from METRO+GGthis home is urban living at its finest!
200 E Montgomery Street

RARELY AVAILABLE 30-FOOT-WIDE 4,000 +- SQ. FT. END UNIT in the heart of FEDERAL HILL. 4 Bedrooms (TWO PRIMARY SUITES) and 3.5 Bathrooms. Sweeping Harbor Views, STEPS from Federal Hill Park, ORNATE Finishes and own A PIECE OF HISTORY! Formally 2 properties (officially combined into 1), this property includes +G+The Little House+G- known as 200 +-+ E. Montgomery Street, the narrowest rowhouse in Baltimore, measuring less than nine feet wide! The Sellers give the best of both worlds with sleek modern designs and amenities such as exposed industrial steel ducts, steel walkways, custom cable railings and +G+floating+G- steel stairs; along with many original elements such original foyer tiles, original wooden +G+plantation type shutters+G-, hardwood pine floors, some original doors, and many original built-ins. This home was MADE for entertaining!! The Main Level is the PERFECT space for hosting dinner parties, large family dinners, holiday+GGs, graduations, and the list goes on! Cooking is a breeze in this beautiful chef+GGs kitchen with all TOP-OF-THE-LINE appliances; Subzero Refrigerator, Thermador Range w/ 1200 CFM Hood, Dacor Built in Microwave & Electric Convection Wall Oven & Bosch Dishwasher along with beautiful granite counter tops, sleek high gloss cabinets and subway tile backsplash. A Powder Room is conveniently located off the kitchen. The Trex deck wraps around from the kitchen to the dining room making hosting a breeze. The dining room ceiling height is 2 stories high (17+GG) and is sure to impress your guests. The living room has a Rais wood stove, amazing built-in bar with real 50 Million Year Old fossilized fish bar top and beautiful Chandelier lighting. The Lower level has three potential bedrooms, a full bathroom and storage area with utility sink. There is also access to the wine cellar by way of an iron spiral stairway. In the lower level, you can access the garden patio made with red brick pavers and enclosed by a handsome iron fence. (This area has the potential to be turned into a garage by removing the patio area and the bedroom off of the patio.) The upper level contains a laundry closet with Full Size LG Washer & Dryer. There is also a carpeted office with enormous 5+GGx7+GG window with stunning views of the harbor and industrial sliding metal barn door. This level also contains the first primary suite that features an original 4+GG wide (PIVOTING!) door, large sitting area with bay windows, a full wall built-in bookshelf, full bathroom and the BIGGEST custom WALK-IN Closet you have ever seen. The closet is approx. 24+GG long! The Upper Level 2 consists of the 2nd Primary Suite with large Walk-in-closet and large ensuite bathroom. Relax here with a glass of wine from your wet bar & built-in wine storage with breathtaking views of the harbor. This suite was built with glass walls to give you unobstructed views of the harbor from anywhere in the bedroom! The bathroom has double sinks & oversized shower with glass enclosure City living does not get better than this! This property is unlike any other property in Baltimore.
0-LOT 3 Nutter Road

Quiet 1 acre lot close to Nanticoke Harbor, Roaring Point and Cove Rd Beaches. Great place to Build your Forever Home or Weekend Getaway! Site Evaluation on file with County for Perc. Grab your " Peace of the Bay Life". Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All...
4088 Madonna Road

Gemcraft Homes under construction in North Harford County! Bristol II elevation D. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage, on a large lot. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, island 42" cabinets, family room with a fireplace, large dining room and a formal living room. Upper level has 4 large bedrooms, a beautiful master suite with walk in closet and master bath. There is a 2nd floor laundry as well. Photo's are of a like model and taxes are estimated.
12601 NW Sagebrush Drive NW

WHAT GOD CAN NOT DO DOES NOT EXIST THIS IS YOUR HOME AND YOU MUST CLAIM IT BECAUSE AS YOU ENTER THE HOME AND YOU MOVE IN THE HOUSE THE MERCY AND FAVOR OF GOD WILL BE WITH YOU ALL YOU NEED IS ENTER WITH THE GLORY FINE GOD AND YO WILL NOT REGRECT YHIS HOUSE. GOD BLESS EVERY PERSONS THAT COME INTHE HOUSE.
lot 5 Camargo Dr

This is the last available lot in the coveted Western Albemarle School District neighborhood of Ivy Farms. Just a few minutes from town and nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains this wooded lot is a must see. Listing courtesy of Core Real Estate Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS,...
