53 Archwood Avenue

Under 400k in the heart of the 14th-Street Corridor! This coveted upper-floor flat features a private balcony with garden views, eastern exposures, and an open living and dining room perfect for entertaining. Other upgrades include white oak wide plank hardwood floors, a separate sleeping area with a large closet, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a large Porcelanosa bathroom with an abundance of storage, and an in-unit washer/dryer. Pet friendly. Rental parking is possible. Located in PN Hoffman's (known for the Wharf) Award-winning Union Row community, the building has 24/7 concierge services, a first-floor lounge, an 8th-floor rooftop terrace with two gas grills, as well as conveniences like CVS and Yes! Organic grocery in the building. An unbeatable location, one block to Trader Joe+GGs, Michelin star restaurants, coffee shops, Vida Fitness, and two blocks to the Green and Yellow Metro line, an easy commute to Amazon HQ2's National Landing, the National Mall, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
