ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

53 Archwood Avenue

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautifully renovated 4 brm 3 ba rancher with a garage. Situated on a nice, flat lot. Featuring open and bright floorplan. Great, gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances and granite. Gleaming, new floors throughout the main level. New baths w/...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3709 S George Mason Drive , #1009

Enjoy Stunning Views from this sunlit 10th floor residence. Ideal southern exposure. Bright, Airy & Spacious. 1,043 sq. ft. of Luxury Living. Recently upgraded laminate flooring throughout. Spectacular panoramic views from the large terrace with space for seating. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and Cherry cabinetry - offers space for breakfast nook. Prime Location - just minutes from Shirlington, Pentagon City, Amazon HQ2, the new West "Alexandria Gateway" development anchored by a Harris Teeter grocery with retail & dining are set to open in spring 2021, Ballston Quarter, Old Town, downtown DC, 395, 495 and Reagan National Airport. Easy commute to DC, the Pentagon and all points in Northern Virginia. Condo fee includes everything except electricity. Free Cable TV with basic channels. Excellent community amenities (pool, fitness center, library, rooftop party room & work space, kids play room, concierge). 1 parking space conveys. 1 storage bin conveys. Sold in as-is condition.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5271 Wheelers Cove Rd

This is a charming and beautifully maintained log home on 9.43 nicely wooded acres that offer seasonal views, a small pond and a workshop and shed!!! While in a very private setting in the country, the location is only 35 minutes to Charlottesville and ten minutes from Rt. 29. The home has been lovingly upgraded over the years with new mahogany flooring, the kitchen with cork floor, Bosch dishwasher, Samsung range/oven, Samsung Washer and dryer, new freezer in 2019, new deck in 2016, new bay window and interior painting in 2020, and the list goes on. While the house is centrally heated and cooled (new HVAC in 2009), there is a woodstove in the upstairs living room and one in the family room downstairs also. There is a full front porch ready for your hammock and a large rear deck with views of the mountains. High speed internet is here to work from home! If you love privacy that comes with no covenants and restrictions, you'll love this home and property. Tractor and four wheeler are available.,Fireplace in Basement,Fireplace in Living Room.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15001 Peach Orchard Road

Huge square footage house for comfort living! We have excellent and stable tenant who live at the house 10+ years. Owners are retiring. Potential rental income. Listing courtesy of Independent Realty, Inc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11600 Olympic Drive

Welcome to this large, corner lot property with a 2-car garage. The interior features ample living and storage space with updates, including attractive tile work in the hall bathroom. The owner just replaced the carpet, refreshed the paint, and enhanced the exterior and interior. The kitchen features new, large floor tiles and custom back splash. The house is move-in ready. The location is excellent: 5 min to Safeway groceries, local hospital, and Franklin Square Park, 6 min to Starbucks coffee and eateries, 15 min to National Harbor dining, shopping, and entertainment, 24 min to Joint Base Andrews and DC. Visit today!
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allfirst Realty Inc#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

24 Maryland Avenue

Arched doorways, some crystal and brass doorknobs, built-ins, brick fireplace, beam detail, lath & plaster walls, gorgeous woodwork on stair railings are just some of the character details of this vintage house. Things to update yet the windows have been replaced and the roof is newer, the kitchen has lots of cabinets and more recent appliances and the bathrooms are good too, to let you live in it while you work on projects. ----- Property is partially fenced and has lots of off-street parking. Close to public transportation, shopping, and community amenities. ----- Come take a look and see if you are the one to make her shine! ********** Tax Assessment information is an estimate. This property has been subdivided from a larger parcel. Assessment information, taxes and fees for this parcel are in process with Montgomery County and are not yet available. ----- This property was part of combined utility bills. Utility information for this property is not available. -------- There was puddling in the basement after heavy rains at the end of October. Several mechanical items were repaired - no heavy rains since then to test the repairs. Seller says: "outside seal to foundation was repaired in 2005 and french drain added. we have not used the house in several years and appears that water enters the basement during heavy rains to a moderate extent". Property is being sold 'as is'.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4501 Ammendale Road

This is a lovely 3 acre property, mostly cleared & flat with some trees on the perimeter which backs up to Park & Planning. This property is zoned R-80. There is an old barn which is in need of repair, and an older home also in need of repair, both being Sold Strickly As-Is. Many options for this property. The previous owners did have horses. Or can be subdivided into lots, buyer will need to check county zoning. Buyer is responsible for obtaining all permits & surveys, etc. There is a shed on the right of driveway, this is not the owners.You must make an appointment to tour this property with your agent or listing agent.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3505 N Main Street

Lots of potential! Location right on main street with private parking behind house. NO HOA!!! Three storage sheds in the backyard. Listing courtesy of Compass West Realty Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-11-20T20:50:01.66.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8195 River Road , #34

LAST ONE! LAST CHANCE TO LIVE HERE. NATIONALLY THE # 1 VOTED TOWNHOMEYou must see to believe, there is nothing in comparison , or words to describe the architecture and design that went into the towns at Quarry Springs. Every level enamors you with wall to ceiling windows, a kitchen designed for the most exclusive of parties, or a private one for two. The flow of the floor plan smoothly glides you from room to room, with more awes as you venture through. Of course, one would expect the best, and the best delights in a 4th Floor Terrace. The possibilities are endless in this breathtaking space. The community itself is like a resort, you never have to leave, but then again...why would you want to? We welcome visitors everyday from 11-5.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

43865 Castaway Cay Terrace

The new villas at Cadence at Lansdowne are the perfect choice for those looking for low-maintenance and main level living, where you know your neighbors and your family is nearby. This stone front and side end unit Beaumont features popular design elements throughout and a fenced-in yard. The main level features hardwood laminate throughout. The alternate kitchen layout features a eating bar kitchen island that is open to the dining room and includes a gourmet stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, Concerto (gray) quartz countertops, and white shaker profile cabinets. From the spacious great room, step outside onto the concrete patio.The main level primary suite features dual walk in closets, dual vanity, and shower with seat. Additionally on the main level is a convenient laundry room and powder room.The upper level features two secondary bedrooms, a full bath, finished storage area, loft and den +GG expanding the available living and entertaining space.This home will be ready for a December 2021 move in to start your new year off in style.Cadence at Lansdowne includes gathering spaces, a fenced in dog park, walking trails, pickle ball court and multi-sport court, community amphitheater, and picnic and grilling pavilion and all located conveniently in sought after Lansdowne for those aged 55 or better!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

26903 Nanticoke Road

Completely remodeled top to bottom cape cod. Hardwood floors, beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances. Open floor concept. Fireplace. Large lot. Plenty of parking on driveway. Ready to move in. Listing courtesy of Spring Hill Real Estate, Llc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

701 W Lanvale Street

Huge four levels end unit rowhouse, turn it into your private home, or use as commercial & residential. Store front on side & corner. Use rear addition as garage or office. Rapidly growing area, many rehabbed residential units close by. Close to metro stops and minutes to downtown or waterfront. Property is a shell, be very careful when previewing.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

154 Strada Drive E

Well taken care of, 1248 square foot, 4 bed 2 bath rancher in the community of Ridgefield. Located just minutes off of Interstate 81, this homes' location is ideal. New flooring and modern colors are among the upgrades that flow throughout the house. Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, you can enjoy a private outdoor space in the back yard, facing a field and wooded areas. Schedule a showing today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3425 5TH Street SE , #32

Wonderful and spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath on top floor. Great square footage ... Bambo flooring thought makes for a great home to relax. New PAINT to give you a brand new start for your decorating ideas and furnishings. Bring your final touches to make it your own. Listing courtesy...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14811 Blackburn Road

SUN FILLED BRICK FRONT COLONIAL! NEW LTV FLOORING THRU OUT FIRST AND SECOND LEVEL AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS JUST INSTALLED SPACIOUS 3 FINISHED LEVELS, 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, ! FIREPLACE, ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL OFFICE/GUEST ROOM ,2 CAR GARAGE WITH EXTRA ROOM FOR STORAGE ! LOWER LEVEL WITH WET BAR AND WALK OUT TO BACKYARD. DECK FROM KITCHEN LEVEL .PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COV-19 GUIDELINE ,REMOVE SHOES OR WEAR SHOE COVER WHICH ARE PROVIDED ,TURN OFF ALL LIGHTS ,PLEASE DO NOT USE RESTROOM AS WATER IS TURNED OFF.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2125 14TH Street NW , #607

Under 400k in the heart of the 14th-Street Corridor! This coveted upper-floor flat features a private balcony with garden views, eastern exposures, and an open living and dining room perfect for entertaining. Other upgrades include white oak wide plank hardwood floors, a separate sleeping area with a large closet, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a large Porcelanosa bathroom with an abundance of storage, and an in-unit washer/dryer. Pet friendly. Rental parking is possible. Located in PN Hoffman's (known for the Wharf) Award-winning Union Row community, the building has 24/7 concierge services, a first-floor lounge, an 8th-floor rooftop terrace with two gas grills, as well as conveniences like CVS and Yes! Organic grocery in the building. An unbeatable location, one block to Trader Joe+GGs, Michelin star restaurants, coffee shops, Vida Fitness, and two blocks to the Green and Yellow Metro line, an easy commute to Amazon HQ2's National Landing, the National Mall, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6702 Elmhurst Street

Welcome to this handsome 4 bedroom, 2 full bath brick cape cod located in the heart of District Heights. Gleaming hardwood floors on the main level and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Three finished levels, two bedrooms and full bathroom on the top floor. The basement has a rec room as well as a bonus room that can be perfectly used as an office, study, library or exercise room. The basement leads out onto a patio that is perfect for grilling and backyard entertaining. The roof, with upgraded architectural shingles was installed in 2019. The central a/c was installed in 2018 and the HVAC was just serviced and cleaned in Fall of 2021. Sellers providing a one year limited home warranty for the buyer.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4785 Balmoral Street

This is an extraordinary opportunity to own in the sought after Kingsview Community. Flawlessly designed for entertaining and meticulously thought out for maximum comfort and relaxation. Over 5000 square feet spread across three levels this home has all the amenities you can possibly imagine and more. The two-story foyer with gleaming hardwood floors and a double sided-staircase makes for a grand entrance to the home. The main level offers a formal living room and dining room. Large eat-in kitchen and an adjacent sunroom. Work from home in the Office/library. The huge family room has a 2 story ceiling and floor to ceiling windows. The fireplace has a cut-out above for your TV. Upstairs you find the Primary Bedroom Suite and Bath. Dual Vanity , Soaking Tub, separate shower and the Captain's Closet. Plenty of storage space in the walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms on this level and a Full Bath. The lower level of this home has been transformed into a magnificently fully finished space that includes 2 bars with granite counter tops, a full bathroom, a small sound proof studio and a large Playroom adjacent to the Exercise room. Whether you need a workshop area, additional office or den, you will find the lower level can accommodate a multitude of uses. Tucked on a quiet street just a stroll away from the community pool.. Don't Delay make this home a must see and enjoy the Holidays in your new home!Please adhere to the Covid guidelines and the Seller's Request: 1. Wear a mask, 2. Remove your shoes or wear the booties provided, 3. While touring the home please refrain from touching things. Sanitize your hands upon entering. Enjoy your tour.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15010 Wheatland Place

This home is ready for your personal touches. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Cozy fireplace in the eat in kitchen. Anyone would love the oversized deck after a long day. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The owner's suite has it's own full bath. The basement is fully finished with a walkout to the patio. Sold as is with a 1 year home warranty with 2-10. Offering 3% closing assistance with a full price offer. Schedule an appointment today.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5911 Edsall Road , #701

Light & Spacious! New carpet, Kitchen w/granite counters, SS appl & backsplash, ceramic tile, built-in microwave, dishwasher, glass top stove. Full size W/D, pantry & cabinets - lots of storage. Lrg master BDRM w/master bath. SGD to balcony. Parking space included. Close to Van Dorn Metro station. SELLER PREFERS TO SETTLE AT CROWN TITLE.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1324 Upshur Street NW

Bring your imagination and your contractor! Great bones and architectural interest in this well located END unit Porch Front, close to Metro! Large deep lot with detached garage perfect and prime for enlargement! Build your dream house in the middle of the city! Bring a Flashlight for the basement, the power may be off....
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy