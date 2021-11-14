522 Wilson Bridge Drive , 6723C

The new villas at Cadence at Lansdowne are the perfect choice for those looking for low-maintenance and main level living, where you know your neighbors and your family is nearby. This stone front and side end unit Beaumont features popular design elements throughout and a fenced-in yard. The main level features hardwood laminate throughout. The alternate kitchen layout features a eating bar kitchen island that is open to the dining room and includes a gourmet stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, Concerto (gray) quartz countertops, and white shaker profile cabinets. From the spacious great room, step outside onto the concrete patio.The main level primary suite features dual walk in closets, dual vanity, and shower with seat. Additionally on the main level is a convenient laundry room and powder room.The upper level features two secondary bedrooms, a full bath, finished storage area, loft and den +GG expanding the available living and entertaining space.This home will be ready for a December 2021 move in to start your new year off in style.Cadence at Lansdowne includes gathering spaces, a fenced in dog park, walking trails, pickle ball court and multi-sport court, community amphitheater, and picnic and grilling pavilion and all located conveniently in sought after Lansdowne for those aged 55 or better!
Comments / 0