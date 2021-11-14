ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

522 Wilson Bridge Drive , 6723C

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath Condo Unit in very convenient Oxon Hill Area. Upgraded Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, backsplash and ceramic flooring. Updated bathroom with tile and glass shower door. Beautiful balcony with nice view. A short distance to...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3709 S George Mason Drive , #1009

Enjoy Stunning Views from this sunlit 10th floor residence. Ideal southern exposure. Bright, Airy & Spacious. 1,043 sq. ft. of Luxury Living. Recently upgraded laminate flooring throughout. Spectacular panoramic views from the large terrace with space for seating. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and Cherry cabinetry - offers space for breakfast nook. Prime Location - just minutes from Shirlington, Pentagon City, Amazon HQ2, the new West "Alexandria Gateway" development anchored by a Harris Teeter grocery with retail & dining are set to open in spring 2021, Ballston Quarter, Old Town, downtown DC, 395, 495 and Reagan National Airport. Easy commute to DC, the Pentagon and all points in Northern Virginia. Condo fee includes everything except electricity. Free Cable TV with basic channels. Excellent community amenities (pool, fitness center, library, rooftop party room & work space, kids play room, concierge). 1 parking space conveys. 1 storage bin conveys. Sold in as-is condition.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11600 Olympic Drive

Welcome to this large, corner lot property with a 2-car garage. The interior features ample living and storage space with updates, including attractive tile work in the hall bathroom. The owner just replaced the carpet, refreshed the paint, and enhanced the exterior and interior. The kitchen features new, large floor tiles and custom back splash. The house is move-in ready. The location is excellent: 5 min to Safeway groceries, local hospital, and Franklin Square Park, 6 min to Starbucks coffee and eateries, 15 min to National Harbor dining, shopping, and entertainment, 24 min to Joint Base Andrews and DC. Visit today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5271 Wheelers Cove Rd

This is a charming and beautifully maintained log home on 9.43 nicely wooded acres that offer seasonal views, a small pond and a workshop and shed!!! While in a very private setting in the country, the location is only 35 minutes to Charlottesville and ten minutes from Rt. 29. The home has been lovingly upgraded over the years with new mahogany flooring, the kitchen with cork floor, Bosch dishwasher, Samsung range/oven, Samsung Washer and dryer, new freezer in 2019, new deck in 2016, new bay window and interior painting in 2020, and the list goes on. While the house is centrally heated and cooled (new HVAC in 2009), there is a woodstove in the upstairs living room and one in the family room downstairs also. There is a full front porch ready for your hammock and a large rear deck with views of the mountains. High speed internet is here to work from home! If you love privacy that comes with no covenants and restrictions, you'll love this home and property. Tractor and four wheeler are available.,Fireplace in Basement,Fireplace in Living Room.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14811 Blackburn Road

SUN FILLED BRICK FRONT COLONIAL! NEW LTV FLOORING THRU OUT FIRST AND SECOND LEVEL AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS JUST INSTALLED SPACIOUS 3 FINISHED LEVELS, 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, ! FIREPLACE, ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL OFFICE/GUEST ROOM ,2 CAR GARAGE WITH EXTRA ROOM FOR STORAGE ! LOWER LEVEL WITH WET BAR AND WALK OUT TO BACKYARD. DECK FROM KITCHEN LEVEL .PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COV-19 GUIDELINE ,REMOVE SHOES OR WEAR SHOE COVER WHICH ARE PROVIDED ,TURN OFF ALL LIGHTS ,PLEASE DO NOT USE RESTROOM AS WATER IS TURNED OFF.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1912 Etting Street

This turnkey rental has been producing income for years. Add this to your portfolio and generate income or buy it and make it your home. This two story end of group townhome in the Druid Heights area has good sized bedrooms, laminet flooring throughout, updated bathroom, and a fenced rear yard. Property is in good condition and was rented at $875.00 per month. Lead Certificate available. Property is Sold As Is. Blocks to Marble Hill and Reservoir Hill areas. Buy it now at this attractive price!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2741 Wegworth Lane

Priced to sell! Don+GGt let this one get away! Great opportunity to own this brick front Townhouse which features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including fully finished basement with 2 bonus rooms. Lots of potential just waiting for you to make it your own. Street parking as well as parking in the rear. Located near schools, Recreational Park, major highways and minutes from downtown. Being SOLD STRICTLY as is.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

701 W Lanvale Street

Huge four levels end unit rowhouse, turn it into your private home, or use as commercial & residential. Store front on side & corner. Use rear addition as garage or office. Rapidly growing area, many rehabbed residential units close by. Close to metro stops and minutes to downtown or waterfront. Property is a shell, be very careful when previewing.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4501 Ammendale Road

This is a lovely 3 acre property, mostly cleared & flat with some trees on the perimeter which backs up to Park & Planning. This property is zoned R-80. There is an old barn which is in need of repair, and an older home also in need of repair, both being Sold Strickly As-Is. Many options for this property. The previous owners did have horses. Or can be subdivided into lots, buyer will need to check county zoning. Buyer is responsible for obtaining all permits & surveys, etc. There is a shed on the right of driveway, this is not the owners.You must make an appointment to tour this property with your agent or listing agent.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C Metro#Mgm National Harbor#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15001 Peach Orchard Road

Huge square footage house for comfort living! We have excellent and stable tenant who live at the house 10+ years. Owners are retiring. Potential rental income. Listing courtesy of Independent Realty, Inc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

26903 Nanticoke Road

Completely remodeled top to bottom cape cod. Hardwood floors, beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances. Open floor concept. Fireplace. Large lot. Plenty of parking on driveway. Ready to move in. Listing courtesy of Spring Hill Real Estate, Llc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8195 River Road , #34

LAST ONE! LAST CHANCE TO LIVE HERE. NATIONALLY THE # 1 VOTED TOWNHOMEYou must see to believe, there is nothing in comparison , or words to describe the architecture and design that went into the towns at Quarry Springs. Every level enamors you with wall to ceiling windows, a kitchen designed for the most exclusive of parties, or a private one for two. The flow of the floor plan smoothly glides you from room to room, with more awes as you venture through. Of course, one would expect the best, and the best delights in a 4th Floor Terrace. The possibilities are endless in this breathtaking space. The community itself is like a resort, you never have to leave, but then again...why would you want to? We welcome visitors everyday from 11-5.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

154 Strada Drive E

Well taken care of, 1248 square foot, 4 bed 2 bath rancher in the community of Ridgefield. Located just minutes off of Interstate 81, this homes' location is ideal. New flooring and modern colors are among the upgrades that flow throughout the house. Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, you can enjoy a private outdoor space in the back yard, facing a field and wooded areas. Schedule a showing today!
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15010 Wheatland Place

This home is ready for your personal touches. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Cozy fireplace in the eat in kitchen. Anyone would love the oversized deck after a long day. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The owner's suite has it's own full bath. The basement is fully finished with a walkout to the patio. Sold as is with a 1 year home warranty with 2-10. Offering 3% closing assistance with a full price offer. Schedule an appointment today.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7725 Wolford Way

KIT has granite counters, cabinets, SS appliances (frig, stove, DW & microwave). Full size W/D. Stone foyer. Wood floors in DR, LR & KIT. . 4 ceiling fans. Professionally landscaped yard w/fenced backyard & patio & shed. SELLER PREFERS TO SETTLE AT CROWN TITLE. Listing courtesy of Homes By Owner,...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5911 Edsall Road , #701

Light & Spacious! New carpet, Kitchen w/granite counters, SS appl & backsplash, ceramic tile, built-in microwave, dishwasher, glass top stove. Full size W/D, pantry & cabinets - lots of storage. Lrg master BDRM w/master bath. SGD to balcony. Parking space included. Close to Van Dorn Metro station. SELLER PREFERS TO SETTLE AT CROWN TITLE.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

174 Goldenrod Road

Cedar-sided ranch home on a full basement. Three bedrooms and 1 bath on the main floor and an additional bedroom and bath in the basement. Septic design is for 6 people (3 BR). The kitchen has some recent updates with granite counters and an above-stove exhaust. Walkout from the dining area to the elevated back deck. The basement level also has a large family room, unfinished storage and laundry. Radon mitigation system installed. Paved driveway with ample parking for residents and guests. Part of the back yard is enclosed with privacy fencing. Roof is approx 12 years; HVAC 2007; water heater 2020. Some polybutylene piping - owner has not had any issues. Foundation is pressure treated wood. Covered front porch and walkout basement concrete patio.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6702 Elmhurst Street

Welcome to this handsome 4 bedroom, 2 full bath brick cape cod located in the heart of District Heights. Gleaming hardwood floors on the main level and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Three finished levels, two bedrooms and full bathroom on the top floor. The basement has a rec room as well as a bonus room that can be perfectly used as an office, study, library or exercise room. The basement leads out onto a patio that is perfect for grilling and backyard entertaining. The roof, with upgraded architectural shingles was installed in 2019. The central a/c was installed in 2018 and the HVAC was just serviced and cleaned in Fall of 2021. Sellers providing a one year limited home warranty for the buyer.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

22540 Hardcastle Lane

Gorgeous Sunsets on Harris Creek A Secluded Waterfront Property with amazing Sunsets, High Elevation and Good Water Depth. This house was built by the current owner with the utmost care in 1982. Cozy rooms, built in shelves, window seats, hardwood doors, two wood burning fireplaces and iron hardware are just the some of the features that make this home unique. Private dock - 3ft MLW with potential to extend into deeper water. This property is over two an a half acres and in a fabulous location within minutes to Saint Michaels and a short boat ride to Oxford, Tilghman and the Chesapeake Bay. A Lifestyle Investment you will be glad you made. Please do not drive down Lane without an Appointment.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

43865 Castaway Cay Terrace

The new villas at Cadence at Lansdowne are the perfect choice for those looking for low-maintenance and main level living, where you know your neighbors and your family is nearby. This stone front and side end unit Beaumont features popular design elements throughout and a fenced-in yard. The main level features hardwood laminate throughout. The alternate kitchen layout features a eating bar kitchen island that is open to the dining room and includes a gourmet stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, Concerto (gray) quartz countertops, and white shaker profile cabinets. From the spacious great room, step outside onto the concrete patio.The main level primary suite features dual walk in closets, dual vanity, and shower with seat. Additionally on the main level is a convenient laundry room and powder room.The upper level features two secondary bedrooms, a full bath, finished storage area, loft and den +GG expanding the available living and entertaining space.This home will be ready for a December 2021 move in to start your new year off in style.Cadence at Lansdowne includes gathering spaces, a fenced in dog park, walking trails, pickle ball court and multi-sport court, community amphitheater, and picnic and grilling pavilion and all located conveniently in sought after Lansdowne for those aged 55 or better!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

24 Maryland Avenue

Arched doorways, some crystal and brass doorknobs, built-ins, brick fireplace, beam detail, lath & plaster walls, gorgeous woodwork on stair railings are just some of the character details of this vintage house. Things to update yet the windows have been replaced and the roof is newer, the kitchen has lots of cabinets and more recent appliances and the bathrooms are good too, to let you live in it while you work on projects. ----- Property is partially fenced and has lots of off-street parking. Close to public transportation, shopping, and community amenities. ----- Come take a look and see if you are the one to make her shine! ********** Tax Assessment information is an estimate. This property has been subdivided from a larger parcel. Assessment information, taxes and fees for this parcel are in process with Montgomery County and are not yet available. ----- This property was part of combined utility bills. Utility information for this property is not available. -------- There was puddling in the basement after heavy rains at the end of October. Several mechanical items were repaired - no heavy rains since then to test the repairs. Seller says: "outside seal to foundation was repaired in 2005 and french drain added. we have not used the house in several years and appears that water enters the basement during heavy rains to a moderate extent". Property is being sold 'as is'.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy