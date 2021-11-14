Want To Get Disney+ FREE For One Month? Here’s How!

One of our best tips for saving time in Disney World is to use Mobile Order on the My Disney Experience app. With Mobile Order, you don’t have to wait in line to order snacks and meals from quick-service restaurants. Instead, you’ll choose a restaurant and arrival time and place your order using your smartphone. At the designated time, you can return to the restaurant and let them know you’ve arrived. Then your food will come out and you can start chowing down! But Disney World just extended Mobile Order to more than snacks and drinks. Now you can use it to get a popular souvenir in Magic Kingdom as well!

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO