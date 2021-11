FOXBORO (CBS) — “La Pantera” will be roaming the pitch for the Revolution through 2023. New England has signed Gustavo Bou to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Tuesday. The Argentinian tallied 15 goals and nine assists for New England in 2021, with his combined goals and assists total tied for fourth in MLS this season. The league’s Player of the Month for July, Bou’s 15 goals finished tied for ninth in the MLS Golden Boot race. “I’m very happy to continue being part of this club,” Bou said through a translator on Tuesday. “They welcomed me and supported me from...

MLS ・ 11 DAYS AGO