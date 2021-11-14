ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

DeSantis set to convene special session to block vaccine mandates

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIgIB_0cwdyLNl00

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will convene a special session of the state legislature starting Monday to pass bills aimed at blocking COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

DeSantis called the special session on Oct. 21 to ban the mandates being pursued by the Biden administration, which he framed as an effort to protect unvaccinated employees.

According to The Washington Post, four bills are under consideration that would increase the fines for businesses, local governments and other companies that require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as well as schools that require mask wearing.

“At the end of the day, you shouldn’t be discriminated against based on your health decisions,” DeSantis said at a press conference last month announcing the special session.

“We want to provide protection for people. We want to make it clear that in Florida your right to earn a living is not contingent upon whatever choices you’re making in terms of these injections,” he added.

Republicans across the country have fought back against vaccine mandates for employees and health care workers but few as aggressively as DeSantis.

Earlier this month, DeSantis announced that he was suing the Biden administration over its mandates.

In September, DeSantis announced that cities and counties in Florida that require COVID-19 vaccines as a condition of employment will be fined $5,000 per violation.

The governor's surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, also opposes vaccine and mask mandates.

The Hill has reached out to DeSantis for comment on the upcoming special session.

Comments / 3

Related
Orlando Sentinel

Florida lawsuit over DeSantis cutting off $300 federal unemployment benefits is still alive

A lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to cut off federal unemployment payments early is still alive, although it’s unclear how likely it is to recoup any money for out-of-work Floridians who lost out on benefits. A group of attorneys filed the lawsuit in July in hopes of forcing DeSantis to reinstate the program, and months ago, a Leon County circuit court judge denied their ...
floridapolitics.com

Florida files legal challenge to Medicare, Medicaid vaccine rule

The suit comes as Florida lawmakers approve state vaccine mandate bans. Florida is asking a judge to block a vaccine mandate from President Joe Biden‘s administration that calls on health care providers reliant on millions in federal aid to impose mandates for their employees. The state filed its legal challenge...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
KTUL

Oklahoma Legislature convenes redistricting special session

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Legislature is meeting in special session this week to approve new maps for the state's legislative and congressional districts. The House and Senate met briefly on Monday for procedural votes on bills containing the maps that will be in effect for the next 10 years.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
CNN

DeSantis claims Biden running 'clandestine' flights to send migrants to Florida, but the routine transport also occurred under Trump

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis accused the Biden administration last week of secretly flying migrants from the US-Mexico border to his state in the dead of night without notice, but sources tell CNN the Biden administration did brief the Florida governor's office about the flights -- and that similar transports occurred during the Trump era.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Mandates#Special Session#The Washington Post#Republicans
John M. Dabbs

Federal Vaccine Mandate Forces Tennessee Hospitals to Choose Between Funding and Employees

Cpl. Danielle O'Connor and Spc. Ryan Tate (right) carry a ulta-cold box container with COVID-19 vaccinationsOklahoma National Guard/Flickr. Most large companies across Tennessee are struggling with how they will implement federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates going into effect January 4th, 2022. The mandate effectively requires employees to loose their job if they aren't vaccinated. Health and hospital systems across the state more threatened, as the majority of their revenue often comes from government based insurance programs.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Inslee says state will follow OSHA’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee said in a Thursday press conference that Washington will follow OSHA’s criteria for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, pending current court challenges. The governor said the state is waiting for judicial decisions but will follow the criteria from OSHA on President Biden’s mandate, except where...
OLYMPIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

390K+
Followers
46K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy