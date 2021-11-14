ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Ford Circle Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a great opportunity to build your dream home on this beautiful leveled lot that backs to trees. Finally a lot that you won't see your neighbors in your rear yard. Very nice homes that surround this parcel...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3709 S George Mason Drive , #1009

Enjoy Stunning Views from this sunlit 10th floor residence. Ideal southern exposure. Bright, Airy & Spacious. 1,043 sq. ft. of Luxury Living. Recently upgraded laminate flooring throughout. Spectacular panoramic views from the large terrace with space for seating. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and Cherry cabinetry - offers space for breakfast nook. Prime Location - just minutes from Shirlington, Pentagon City, Amazon HQ2, the new West "Alexandria Gateway" development anchored by a Harris Teeter grocery with retail & dining are set to open in spring 2021, Ballston Quarter, Old Town, downtown DC, 395, 495 and Reagan National Airport. Easy commute to DC, the Pentagon and all points in Northern Virginia. Condo fee includes everything except electricity. Free Cable TV with basic channels. Excellent community amenities (pool, fitness center, library, rooftop party room & work space, kids play room, concierge). 1 parking space conveys. 1 storage bin conveys. Sold in as-is condition.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5271 Wheelers Cove Rd

This is a charming and beautifully maintained log home on 9.43 nicely wooded acres that offer seasonal views, a small pond and a workshop and shed!!! While in a very private setting in the country, the location is only 35 minutes to Charlottesville and ten minutes from Rt. 29. The home has been lovingly upgraded over the years with new mahogany flooring, the kitchen with cork floor, Bosch dishwasher, Samsung range/oven, Samsung Washer and dryer, new freezer in 2019, new deck in 2016, new bay window and interior painting in 2020, and the list goes on. While the house is centrally heated and cooled (new HVAC in 2009), there is a woodstove in the upstairs living room and one in the family room downstairs also. There is a full front porch ready for your hammock and a large rear deck with views of the mountains. High speed internet is here to work from home! If you love privacy that comes with no covenants and restrictions, you'll love this home and property. Tractor and four wheeler are available.,Fireplace in Basement,Fireplace in Living Room.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

26903 Nanticoke Road

Completely remodeled top to bottom cape cod. Hardwood floors, beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances. Open floor concept. Fireplace. Large lot. Plenty of parking on driveway. Ready to move in. Listing courtesy of Spring Hill Real Estate, Llc.. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15001 Peach Orchard Road

Huge square footage house for comfort living! We have excellent and stable tenant who live at the house 10+ years. Owners are retiring. Potential rental income. Listing courtesy of Independent Realty, Inc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Public Water Sewer#Keller Williams Realty#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14811 Blackburn Road

SUN FILLED BRICK FRONT COLONIAL! NEW LTV FLOORING THRU OUT FIRST AND SECOND LEVEL AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS JUST INSTALLED SPACIOUS 3 FINISHED LEVELS, 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, ! FIREPLACE, ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL OFFICE/GUEST ROOM ,2 CAR GARAGE WITH EXTRA ROOM FOR STORAGE ! LOWER LEVEL WITH WET BAR AND WALK OUT TO BACKYARD. DECK FROM KITCHEN LEVEL .PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COV-19 GUIDELINE ,REMOVE SHOES OR WEAR SHOE COVER WHICH ARE PROVIDED ,TURN OFF ALL LIGHTS ,PLEASE DO NOT USE RESTROOM AS WATER IS TURNED OFF.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8195 River Road , #34

LAST ONE! LAST CHANCE TO LIVE HERE. NATIONALLY THE # 1 VOTED TOWNHOMEYou must see to believe, there is nothing in comparison , or words to describe the architecture and design that went into the towns at Quarry Springs. Every level enamors you with wall to ceiling windows, a kitchen designed for the most exclusive of parties, or a private one for two. The flow of the floor plan smoothly glides you from room to room, with more awes as you venture through. Of course, one would expect the best, and the best delights in a 4th Floor Terrace. The possibilities are endless in this breathtaking space. The community itself is like a resort, you never have to leave, but then again...why would you want to? We welcome visitors everyday from 11-5.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

174 Goldenrod Road

Cedar-sided ranch home on a full basement. Three bedrooms and 1 bath on the main floor and an additional bedroom and bath in the basement. Septic design is for 6 people (3 BR). The kitchen has some recent updates with granite counters and an above-stove exhaust. Walkout from the dining area to the elevated back deck. The basement level also has a large family room, unfinished storage and laundry. Radon mitigation system installed. Paved driveway with ample parking for residents and guests. Part of the back yard is enclosed with privacy fencing. Roof is approx 12 years; HVAC 2007; water heater 2020. Some polybutylene piping - owner has not had any issues. Foundation is pressure treated wood. Covered front porch and walkout basement concrete patio.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5911 Edsall Road , #701

Light & Spacious! New carpet, Kitchen w/granite counters, SS appl & backsplash, ceramic tile, built-in microwave, dishwasher, glass top stove. Full size W/D, pantry & cabinets - lots of storage. Lrg master BDRM w/master bath. SGD to balcony. Parking space included. Close to Van Dorn Metro station. SELLER PREFERS TO SETTLE AT CROWN TITLE.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7725 Wolford Way

KIT has granite counters, cabinets, SS appliances (frig, stove, DW & microwave). Full size W/D. Stone foyer. Wood floors in DR, LR & KIT. . 4 ceiling fans. Professionally landscaped yard w/fenced backyard & patio & shed. SELLER PREFERS TO SETTLE AT CROWN TITLE. Listing courtesy of Homes By Owner,...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3505 N Main Street

Lots of potential! Location right on main street with private parking behind house. NO HOA!!! Three storage sheds in the backyard. Listing courtesy of Compass West Realty Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-11-20T20:50:01.66.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2741 Wegworth Lane

Priced to sell! Don+GGt let this one get away! Great opportunity to own this brick front Townhouse which features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths including fully finished basement with 2 bonus rooms. Lots of potential just waiting for you to make it your own. Street parking as well as parking in the rear. Located near schools, Recreational Park, major highways and minutes from downtown. Being SOLD STRICTLY as is.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3425 5TH Street SE , #32

Wonderful and spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath on top floor. Great square footage ... Bambo flooring thought makes for a great home to relax. New PAINT to give you a brand new start for your decorating ideas and furnishings. Bring your final touches to make it your own. Listing courtesy...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1324 Upshur Street NW

Bring your imagination and your contractor! Great bones and architectural interest in this well located END unit Porch Front, close to Metro! Large deep lot with detached garage perfect and prime for enlargement! Build your dream house in the middle of the city! Bring a Flashlight for the basement, the power may be off....
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

154 Strada Drive E

Well taken care of, 1248 square foot, 4 bed 2 bath rancher in the community of Ridgefield. Located just minutes off of Interstate 81, this homes' location is ideal. New flooring and modern colors are among the upgrades that flow throughout the house. Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, you can enjoy a private outdoor space in the back yard, facing a field and wooded areas. Schedule a showing today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

22540 Hardcastle Lane

Gorgeous Sunsets on Harris Creek A Secluded Waterfront Property with amazing Sunsets, High Elevation and Good Water Depth. This house was built by the current owner with the utmost care in 1982. Cozy rooms, built in shelves, window seats, hardwood doors, two wood burning fireplaces and iron hardware are just the some of the features that make this home unique. Private dock - 3ft MLW with potential to extend into deeper water. This property is over two an a half acres and in a fabulous location within minutes to Saint Michaels and a short boat ride to Oxford, Tilghman and the Chesapeake Bay. A Lifestyle Investment you will be glad you made. Please do not drive down Lane without an Appointment.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2125 14TH Street NW , #607

Under 400k in the heart of the 14th-Street Corridor! This coveted upper-floor flat features a private balcony with garden views, eastern exposures, and an open living and dining room perfect for entertaining. Other upgrades include white oak wide plank hardwood floors, a separate sleeping area with a large closet, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a large Porcelanosa bathroom with an abundance of storage, and an in-unit washer/dryer. Pet friendly. Rental parking is possible. Located in PN Hoffman's (known for the Wharf) Award-winning Union Row community, the building has 24/7 concierge services, a first-floor lounge, an 8th-floor rooftop terrace with two gas grills, as well as conveniences like CVS and Yes! Organic grocery in the building. An unbeatable location, one block to Trader Joe+GGs, Michelin star restaurants, coffee shops, Vida Fitness, and two blocks to the Green and Yellow Metro line, an easy commute to Amazon HQ2's National Landing, the National Mall, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4785 Balmoral Street

This is an extraordinary opportunity to own in the sought after Kingsview Community. Flawlessly designed for entertaining and meticulously thought out for maximum comfort and relaxation. Over 5000 square feet spread across three levels this home has all the amenities you can possibly imagine and more. The two-story foyer with gleaming hardwood floors and a double sided-staircase makes for a grand entrance to the home. The main level offers a formal living room and dining room. Large eat-in kitchen and an adjacent sunroom. Work from home in the Office/library. The huge family room has a 2 story ceiling and floor to ceiling windows. The fireplace has a cut-out above for your TV. Upstairs you find the Primary Bedroom Suite and Bath. Dual Vanity , Soaking Tub, separate shower and the Captain's Closet. Plenty of storage space in the walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms on this level and a Full Bath. The lower level of this home has been transformed into a magnificently fully finished space that includes 2 bars with granite counter tops, a full bathroom, a small sound proof studio and a large Playroom adjacent to the Exercise room. Whether you need a workshop area, additional office or den, you will find the lower level can accommodate a multitude of uses. Tucked on a quiet street just a stroll away from the community pool.. Don't Delay make this home a must see and enjoy the Holidays in your new home!Please adhere to the Covid guidelines and the Seller's Request: 1. Wear a mask, 2. Remove your shoes or wear the booties provided, 3. While touring the home please refrain from touching things. Sanitize your hands upon entering. Enjoy your tour.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

530 N Braddock Street

Beautiful home in Winchester's downtown! Just a few minutes stroll to enjoy the restaurants and entertainment on Winchester's Walking Mall! Perfectly situated on North Braddock Street bordering historic downtown Winchester, this 1926 original four square with three finished levels boasts a gorgeous floor plan with an extra bonus, the addition of a 400 plus square foot great room with a gas fireplace, a 17 ft. ceiling, and skylights! WELCOME: Enter the home through the newly painted front porch. The first floor features a foyer, a formal living room, dining room, kitchen with stainless appliances, Corian countertops, a full bath, a bonus room looking into the great room, and a side deck with newly sealed wood. Fresh paint, hardwood floors, and new ceilings with crown molding add to the elegance of the main level giving you a great space to entertain. LOWER LEVEL: A finished lower level with a recreation room, office area, laundry room, and loads of storage space give more options for you and your family. UPPER LEVEL: Upstairs presents three generous sized bedrooms, a second full bath with ample closet space including a large walk-in closet and coat closet! Plus, the upstairs has an additional room that can be used for a home office or small bedroom. An added bonus, this home has a walk-up attic for easy access storage. OUTDOOR FEATURES: Access a private and fenced backyard through the great room right past the poured concrete patio. The backyard also has an extra building which could be used for a two car garage, workshop or for even more storage space. Finally, this home has its own driveway providing desired parking options which can be hard to find in Old Town Winchester. Live within blocks of the Apple Blossom Parade and Historic Winchester which has so much to offer; all is within a brief distance of your new home.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6702 Elmhurst Street

Welcome to this handsome 4 bedroom, 2 full bath brick cape cod located in the heart of District Heights. Gleaming hardwood floors on the main level and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Three finished levels, two bedrooms and full bathroom on the top floor. The basement has a rec room as well as a bonus room that can be perfectly used as an office, study, library or exercise room. The basement leads out onto a patio that is perfect for grilling and backyard entertaining. The roof, with upgraded architectural shingles was installed in 2019. The central a/c was installed in 2018 and the HVAC was just serviced and cleaned in Fall of 2021. Sellers providing a one year limited home warranty for the buyer.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

18212 Summit Pointe Drive

BY APPOINTMENT -- This spacious townhome includes a fully finished rec room and half bath on the main entry level . Oak stairs leading to Upper level 1 includes a great room with low voltage wiring for TV, dining area and spacious gourmet kitchen with island that includes 3 pendants above, and pantry all with Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring; plus a powder room and cheerful sunroom with barn door off the great room. Upper level 2 with Owner's Suite includes 2 walk-in closets, 2 additional bedrooms with additional lighting and ceiling fan prewire, upper level laundry and additional hall bath. *** Highland Park is a beautiful community of new townhomes for sale in Dumfries, VA with popular dining, shopping, & entertainment choices nearby. This Prince William County location is conveniently situated close to I-95 & Route 1 for easy commuter access. Just about 4.5 miles to the nearest VRE station. Prices and terms subject to change. SELLING FAST! PHOTOS REPRESENTATIVE ONLY; may show options PHOTOS REPRESENTATIVE ONLY; may show options.
DUMFRIES, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy