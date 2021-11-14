Ford Circle Road

This is an extraordinary opportunity to own in the sought after Kingsview Community. Flawlessly designed for entertaining and meticulously thought out for maximum comfort and relaxation. Over 5000 square feet spread across three levels this home has all the amenities you can possibly imagine and more. The two-story foyer with gleaming hardwood floors and a double sided-staircase makes for a grand entrance to the home. The main level offers a formal living room and dining room. Large eat-in kitchen and an adjacent sunroom. Work from home in the Office/library. The huge family room has a 2 story ceiling and floor to ceiling windows. The fireplace has a cut-out above for your TV. Upstairs you find the Primary Bedroom Suite and Bath. Dual Vanity , Soaking Tub, separate shower and the Captain's Closet. Plenty of storage space in the walk-in closet. There are 3 additional bedrooms on this level and a Full Bath. The lower level of this home has been transformed into a magnificently fully finished space that includes 2 bars with granite counter tops, a full bathroom, a small sound proof studio and a large Playroom adjacent to the Exercise room. Whether you need a workshop area, additional office or den, you will find the lower level can accommodate a multitude of uses. Tucked on a quiet street just a stroll away from the community pool.. Don't Delay make this home a must see and enjoy the Holidays in your new home!Please adhere to the Covid guidelines and the Seller's Request: 1. Wear a mask, 2. Remove your shoes or wear the booties provided, 3. While touring the home please refrain from touching things. Sanitize your hands upon entering. Enjoy your tour.

