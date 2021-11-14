Ford Circle Road

Beautiful home in Winchester's downtown! Just a few minutes stroll to enjoy the restaurants and entertainment on Winchester's Walking Mall! Perfectly situated on North Braddock Street bordering historic downtown Winchester, this 1926 original four square with three finished levels boasts a gorgeous floor plan with an extra bonus, the addition of a 400 plus square foot great room with a gas fireplace, a 17 ft. ceiling, and skylights! WELCOME: Enter the home through the newly painted front porch. The first floor features a foyer, a formal living room, dining room, kitchen with stainless appliances, Corian countertops, a full bath, a bonus room looking into the great room, and a side deck with newly sealed wood. Fresh paint, hardwood floors, and new ceilings with crown molding add to the elegance of the main level giving you a great space to entertain. LOWER LEVEL: A finished lower level with a recreation room, office area, laundry room, and loads of storage space give more options for you and your family. UPPER LEVEL: Upstairs presents three generous sized bedrooms, a second full bath with ample closet space including a large walk-in closet and coat closet! Plus, the upstairs has an additional room that can be used for a home office or small bedroom. An added bonus, this home has a walk-up attic for easy access storage. OUTDOOR FEATURES: Access a private and fenced backyard through the great room right past the poured concrete patio. The backyard also has an extra building which could be used for a two car garage, workshop or for even more storage space. Finally, this home has its own driveway providing desired parking options which can be hard to find in Old Town Winchester. Live within blocks of the Apple Blossom Parade and Historic Winchester which has so much to offer; all is within a brief distance of your new home.
