Who else was awake at 4 a.m. on Friday for a once-in-several-centuries lunar eclipse? New Yorkers who are either night owls or early risers were able to witness the longest partial lunar eclipse since the 1400s, and until about the 2600s. The very nearly full eclipse lasted several hours early Friday morning, peeking around the time work begins to get First Read in your inbox every weekday morning. A special little gift for people like New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams, who may have been out enjoying the city’s nightlife at the start of the eclipse and starting his workday by its end. For the rest of this week’s noncelestial news, keep reading.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO