Why CNN is launching a new series on skin whitening

The glow master joins Rose Ingleton and Chaneve Jeanniton for a conversation on skincare. Licensed esthetician and former brand ambassador of Fenty Skin, Sean Garette, recently hosted the first segment of his new panel series, Skin Conversations, at NeueHouse Madison Square. For the inaugural panel, Garette invited Dr. Rose Ingleton, founder of Rose Ingleton MD, and Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton, founder of epi.logic skincare, to join him for a conversation moderated by Greg Emmanuel. The overarching focus was skincare, and since the panelists included three esteemed Black beauty professionals, the discussion highlighted how well melanin is represented within the industry, and how to care for our melanin with expert techniques.
Comments / 0