Once you make this delectable recipe, you may very well crave smoked turkey beyond Thanksgiving. "After getting my first smoker and having my wife's family over, someone joked about me taking over the Thanksgiving turkey duties. I took the joke seriously and decided that I would try my hand at it. If it failed, nobody even had to know I was doing it. If it succeeded, we'd have two turkeys that year, so the risk was low," says Shawn Hill of TheGrillingDad regarding the origins of his easy smoked turkey recipe.

RECIPES ・ 11 DAYS AGO