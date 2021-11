A Texas U.S. District Court judge on Monday ruled against six United Airlines employees seeking to block the carrier's Covid-19 vaccine mandate. The employees, which included a pilot and a flight attendant, asked for an injunction against United's policy of putting employees who receive medical or religious exemptions on unpaid leave. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman said he was "disturbed by United's seemingly calloused approach to its employees' deeply personal concerns" but that "it is not for the Court to decide if United's vaccine mandate is bad policy." The employees did not show they would face "imminent, irreparable injury absent an injunction," he said.

