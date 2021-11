The Buffalo Bills will look to get back to their winning ways when they travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Jets. It’s an opportunity for Buffalo to show that last week’s effort was a one-time deal and that the team is a serious contender in the AFC. Luckily for the Bills, the team will be pretty healthy for their matchup at the Meadowlands. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been ruled out and Zack Moss is questionable, but no one else on the team has an injury designation for the game.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO