After loss to Washington, Tom Brady was so surly with media

By Grey Papke
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady is notorious for taking losses poorly. We got another example of that on Sunday. Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a stunning 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team. It was Tampa Bay’s third loss of the season and one of the bigger...

Tom Brady Admits ‘Very Difficult Issue’ In His Marriage

Even legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has an issue or two to work out in his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady, who’s contending for another Super Bowl win in his age 44 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opened up about his marriage in his latest Let’s Go! podcast episode.
Tomy Romo's crude Gisele Bündchen quip during NFL game tarnished Tom Brady's historic moment

During CBS' broadcast Sunday of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Chicago Bears game, Tom Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass, the ball of which ended up in the hands of a fan in the stands. CBS cameras caught a Bucs official trying to negotiate getting the ball back. That's when Romo chimed in, proposing "a date with Gisele. A date with Gisele and I'm in...OK, Tom will do it. One time, you got it." As Shalise Manza Young points out, Romo was essentially proposing that Brady pimp out his wife. "To be clear, Bündchen's achievements aren't the reason why it was offensive," says Young. "Every woman, no matter her net worth or amount of fame, has agency and is not her significant other's chattel, no matter how many Super Bowls he has won. It was all so unseemly and crude, the implication that Brady owns his wife and would offer her up in such a way. With the Washington Football Team workplace case still casting a shadow, and with Romo arguably the most visible broadcaster among the NFL's partner networks, his inappropriate quip served to reinforce the general disregard for women in and around the league."
Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Blunt Message

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their worst lost of the season last weekend to the 3-6 Washington Football Team. The defending Super Bowl champs have now dropped two games in a row and have started to slide down the NFC standings. Unsurprisingly, Bruce Arians isn’t happy with his team’s performance.
Patriots: Robby Anderson reveals Bill Belichick’s free agent pitch

For years, the common narrative in New England was about how Bill Belichick and the Patriots never got Tom Brady any help — and he won, repeatedly, in spite of it. Ironically, one full year after Brady’s departure, Belichick and the front office went particularly nuts in free agency, splurging for reinforcements on both sides of the ball (Matt Judon, meet two tight ends and Nelson Agholor). So far, so … not great. Some pieces have worked, some haven’t, and overall, most of the Patriots’ success has been based on Mac Jones’ growth and the running game.
Tom Brady’s bestie starting to fall for Mac Jones

A favorite target of New England’s last great quarterback has started to become a fan of its current one, too. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to four consecutive wins and positioned them back into the playoff race for the final half of the season, and Julian Edelman, one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets and a close friend, is taking notice.
Tom Brady Opens Up About Terse Press Conference After Bucs’ Loss

Answering questions about the Buccaneers’ second consecutive loss clearly was the last thing Tom Brady wanted to do Sunday afternoon. Brady tried to end his Week 10 postgame press conference after a little over a minute, but he reluctantly answered three more questions after reporters asked him for more time. Tampa Bay’s quarterback was visibly (and understandably) miffed about arguably his team’s worst performance of the season, which resulted in a 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team off a bye.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Washington Football Team
Mike Florio Asks Fair Question After Tom Brady’s Brief Press Conference

Tom Brady was not in a chatty mood Sunday afternoon in the nation’s capital. The Buccaneers quarterback clearly had no interest in holding his postgame media availability after Tampa Bay’s 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team. Brady threw for 220 yards — his second-lowest mark of the season — and tossed two interceptions, as the reigning Super Bowl champions suffered their second consecutive defeat.
How the Diets of Washington Football Team Players Compare to Tom Brady's

How diets of WFT players compare to Brady's eating habits originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Tom Brady's known for having a very strict and unique diet, and for three weeks during the 2017 season, Taylor Heinicke got to witness what the seven-time Super Bowl champ chomped on at the Patriots' facility.
