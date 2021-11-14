ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Why CNN is launching a new series on skin whitening

By CNN Newsource
KESQ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, the global skin whitening market was reportedly valued at $8.6bn. It is projected to grow to $13.7bn by 2025. If we live in a culture where market size is synonymous with societal importance, then why aren’t we talking about skin whitening?. In the aftermath of the Black...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Ashley Black Launches New All-in-One Fascial Tool That May Be the Solution for Turkey Neck, Crows' Feet and Aging Skin

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Every year, an average of 6 million Botox treatments are administered to help people with smooth wrinkles and retain their youthful appearances. Today, the so-called vampire facial is still a trending method of simulating collagen production through micro-needling and the introduction of platelet-rich plasma into the skin.
SKIN CARE
Life and Style Weekly

The Best Teeth Whitening Toothpaste

Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Using at-home teeth whitening toothpaste is an easy, everyday way to whiten teeth without expensive dental visits or painful whitening treatments. Although you may not see immediate or dramatic results, whitening toothpaste can gradually remove stains and up your smile’s wattage while promoting healthy teeth and gums.
SKIN CARE
communityvoiceks.com

Sisters Launch All-Natural Health and Skin Care Product Line

One local startup that's setting itself apart from other wellness brands is OwnU' Style LLC. Founded by two Hutchinson-born sisters Brittany and Jessica Gray, Own U' demystifies everything from Black skin care to natural healing remedies with a unique range of product offerings and educational information promoting Black well-being. "We...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Essence

Skincare Expert Sean Garrette Kicks Off His New Melanin Skincare Series, 'Skin Conversations'

The glow master joins Rose Ingleton and Chaneve Jeanniton for a conversation on skincare. Licensed esthetician and former brand ambassador of Fenty Skin, Sean Garette, recently hosted the first segment of his new panel series, Skin Conversations, at NeueHouse Madison Square. For the inaugural panel, Garette invited Dr. Rose Ingleton, founder of Rose Ingleton MD, and Dr. Chaneve Jeanniton, founder of epi.logic skincare, to join him for a conversation moderated by Greg Emmanuel. The overarching focus was skincare, and since the panelists included three esteemed Black beauty professionals, the discussion highlighted how well melanin is represented within the industry, and how to care for our melanin with expert techniques.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Whitening#Cnn#Skin Color#Dark Skin
Harvard Health

Why is topical vitamin C important for skin health?

Topical vitamin C is a science-backed, dermatologist-favorite ingredient that may help slow early skin aging, prevent sun damage, and improve the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots, and acne. Vitamin C is an antioxidant, meaning it fights harmful free radicals (toxins) that come in contact with your skin from external sources like air pollution, or from inside the body as a result of normal processes like your metabolism. Free radicals can damage the skin, and applying topical vitamin C can combat free radicals and may improve the skin’s overall appearance.
SKIN CARE
Allure

CoverGirl Launches Skin Care for First Time in 60 Years

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. After 60 years in the makeup business, CoverGirl is expanding its global empire to include skin care. Whether you're a habitual browser of drugstore beauty aisles or a stockholder in Coty Inc., who owns CoverGirl, this is major beauty news. It's not so much a pivot for the brand as an expansion — one that, naturally, still has makeup in mind even when expanding into a new category.
SKIN CARE
newbeauty.com

Jennifer Aniston’s Aesthetician Just Launched a Skin-Care Line

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Aniston and Kate Winslet make it a must to visit aesthetician Joanna Czech’s studio whenever they’re in New York or Dallas. While a proper facial will forever be an essential, Czech just made it a whole lot easier to get spa-worthy skin without a trip to her studios. Today, the celebrity go-to announced the launch of her first skin-care line, Joanna Czech Skincare, available beginning today in the form of a travel-friendly kit.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Skin, Get a Blood Test, Experts Warn

Your skin is your body's largest organ, and while many of us focus on keeping it looking youthful and wrinkle-free, it could also be a vehicle through which other parts of your body signal that an illness or disease is brewing. Sudden onset of blistering, scaliness, discoloration, or a rash could point to an autoimmune condition, an allergy, a virus, or even heart disease. And if you notice a particular rash in one area in particular, it may be time to reach out to a doctor for some bloodwork. Read on to find out more about the unique facial rash that's often misdiagnosed.
SKIN CARE
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Shut Down Anti-Vaxxers With This Message

Coronavirus cases are going down but not fast enough for the pandemic to seem anywhere near over. Concerned with the cases still infecting so much of the world, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with IDEAS host Nahlah Ayed, and was asked about those who are skeptical to the science. Read on for six life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Mystery Deadly Tropical Disease Outbreak In US Linked To Walmart Aromatherapy Spray

A mysterious outbreak of a tropical disease typically found in Southeast Asia recently broke out in the US and left health officials stumped. After some snooping around, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now revealed that the outbreak may be linked to a rare bacteria found in an aromatherapy room spray sold in Walmart, which has now been recalled.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy