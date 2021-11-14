ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor of Kingstown kills off a major character in the premiere episode

By Lynette Rice
Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOILER ALERT! Do not read unless you have seen the first episode of Mayor of Kingstown, streaming now on Paramount+. Not long into the premiere of Mayor of Kingstown, it is revealed that Kyle Chandler plays Mitch McLusky, the power broker who holds the eponymous title in his Michigan hometown. But...

TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of Mayor of Kingstown

When Paramount+ announced they were introducing a new show called “Mayor of Kingstown,” the world was intrigued. The premise is one that seems simple, but we imagine it is anything but. The town of Kingstown, Michigan, is a small town that is not thriving in any way except the fact that it houses a series of prisons. The only business there that does any well is the business of sending people to jail, and the McLusky family is the power family in the area. The show stars Jeremy Renner, who is exceptionally famous for his roles in amazing works such as “The Hurt Locker,” and the Avengers franchise, but there are also a few other exceptionally famous faces in Kingstown. While we haven’t watched the show yet, it’s on our list. We cannot help but want to see these actors take on these characters. Meet the cast.
The Spokesman-Review

Stream on Demand: Jeremy Renner brokers power in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services. Jeremy Renner stars as the head of a family of Michigan power brokers in the private prison business in “Mayor of Kingstown” (TV-MA), a new crime thriller from Taylor Sheridan. Two episodes available, new episodes on Sundays. (Paramount+)
Outsider.com

Paramount+ Adds 1 Million Subscribers On Heels of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Release

Following the release of the highly anticipated series Mayor of Kingstown, streaming service Paramount+ reportedly sees an additional one million subscribers. ViacomCBS announced on Wednesday (November 17th) that Paramount+ experienced its most successful week ever. It added more than one million new subscribers and set a new record for total signups since its rebrand. The media company also revealed Paramount+ set new records for most hours streamed and the highest level of subscriber engagement. But did not disclose the amount.
TV Fanatic

TV Ratings: Yellowstone Dips, Mayor of Kingstown Solid

Yellowstone remains one of the biggest shows on TV. Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3 managed 7.49 million total viewers and a 1.48 demo rating in live+ same day metrics. Last week, Yellowstone returned at 8.38 million viewers and a 1.62 rating for its first hour, and 7.84 million viewers and a 1.49 rating.
Outsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Is the Show Filmed in Michigan?

“Mayor of Kingstown” town is a fictional U.S. setting in Michigan, but it’s based on show co-creator Hugh Dillon’s hometown. Dillon, who also stars in “Mayor of Kingstown” and Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” series, is a prominent force behind the show. While “Yellowstone” is filmed in Montana, “Mayor of Kingstown” has an American feel, but there’s no real Kingstown, Mich.
flickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Scoring Mayor of Kingstown with composer Andrew Lockington

Canadian composer Andrew Lockington has an eclectic resume, that encompasses tentpole disaster movies and reputable adaptations of confirmed fantasy classics. In amongst a plethora of titles for both television and film, Andrew has collaborated with director Brad Peyton on three projects which sit firmly on the shoulder of Dwayne ‘The Rock ‘ Johnson. With the ability to switch effortlessly between broad bombastic sequences and subtler character beats, Andrew is able to elevate and enhance everything he touches.
thestreamable.com

How to Watch the ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

From Academy Award nominee and co-creator of “Yellowstone,” Taylor Sheridan, “Mayor of Kingstown” focuses on the McLusky family, power brokers living in corrupt Kingstown, Michigan. The show emphasizes the American prison industry, systemic racism, injustice, and inequality. The first of the 10 episodes is available to stream on Sunday, November 14 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.
Sioux City Journal

Taylor Handley finds new life with 'Mayor of Kingstown'

Had he not been cast in “Mayor of Kingstown,” Taylor Handley believes he may have left the business. “There had been so many ups and downs, I was questioning if I wanted to continue,” he says. “I was at a level with my art where I felt like I either needed to work or I would have to do something else. I kind of made up my mind, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ was going to be my last audition.”
MassLive.com

Outsider.com

Daily Beast

