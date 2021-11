The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to the West Coast for a prime time matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers as they look to get their season back on track. Since Steelers’ Nation has to wait until Sunday night, there are other matchups this week which could be telling about some of the Steelers future games. There aren’t any games between two teams the Steeelers will still face this season, but there are a number of matchups between teams remaining on the schedule going against someone the Steelers have already faced this season. First off, lets check out how the three games from last week ended up. This week, one game was a pleasant upset, another was a one-score game, and the other had a struggling team finding their way again.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO