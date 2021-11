“A lot of Black people don’t know where they came from,” a relative of Fatima Shaik says at the dinner table in “The Bengali” as the New Orleans-based author is weighing a trip to India to find her ancestral home. As the granddaughter of Shaik Mohamed Musa, who arrived in America from Bengal and married Matilde Ford, an African-American living in Louisiana, Fatima has vague ideas about her family’s origins yet hardly anything solid and after Hurricane Katrina literally washed away much of her family history, having four generations grow up in the hard-hit 2nd Ward, she takes it upon herself to learn more about Musa, joined by the filmmaker Kavery Kaul to both capture her journey and help translate when in Kolkata, she can’t speak a lick of Bengali.

