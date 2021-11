SHREWSBURY – Scouts fist-bumped local veterans, thanking them for their service during a Veterans Day ceremony at the old Beal school in town. “I’m truly glad that we were able to gather again in person so that we can personally thank our veterans for their service,” said Shrewsbury Board of Selectmen Chair John Samia. “Today we celebrate and honor all of you, our local veterans, for your patriotism, love of our country and serving to preserve our freedom and democracy.”

8 DAYS AGO