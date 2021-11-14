ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ridley Scott responds to the brutal fiasco in ‘The Last Duel’

By Kelcie Osbornee
Taylor Daily Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn October the historical drama film The last duel In cinemas all over the world though there are names like Matt DamonAnd Jodi ComerAnd Adam Driver employment Ben Affleck It became one of the biggest failures of the year. With an 86 percent (7.30/10) on the Tomatometer scale and...

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon to Star in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Movie

Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon will star in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming World War II epic “Oppenheimer,” a drama about the development of the atomic bomb. It is not clear who Downey Jr. and Damon will be playing in the film. Nolan is assembling a star-studded cast, one that includes Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife Katherine. Oppenheimer, a physicist who was integral to the Manhattan Project, is known as the father of the atomic bomb. Though exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the story is expected to dramatize the creation of the...
MOVIES
Variety

Will ‘House of Gucci’ or ‘The Last Duel’ Make Ridley Scott the Oldest Directing Nominee in Oscars History?

Directors can be considered a longshots until they begin showing up on multiple nomination lineups at various award shows. Ridley Scott, a four-time Academy Award nominee, is one of the greatest living filmmakers to never win an Oscar, despite one of his films taking home the best picture prize. However, with two distinct features this year — “House of Gucci” and “The Last Duel” — Scott’s industry clout and overdue narrative could bring him to one historic nomination (or possibly two?). Scott will turn 84 on Nov. 30, and if he manages to be nominated for director, he’ll surpass John Huston...
MOVIES
Collider

'Gladiator 2' Script Is Finished, Confirms Ridley Scott

A Gladiator sequel was officially greenlit by Paramount in November 2018, and director Ridley Scott has now confirmed the script for the film is written. While Scott has kept himself quite busy as of recent, with two major releases this year in The Last Duel and House of Gucci, he will still tackle the continuing story of Gladiator. Peter Craig (The Town, The Batman) has written the sequel, which is expected to follow Lucius, who was played by Spencer Treat Clark in the 2000 film.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Pauline Kael
People

Lady Gaga Praises House of Gucci Director Ridley Scott for Empowering Her to Be 'Ugly on Camera'

Lady Gaga had a life-changing experience filming House of Gucci. Gaga, 35, stars in the fashion drama as Patrizia Reggiani, a woman famous for plotting the death of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). She recently told The New York Times that working with director Ridley Scott on House of Gucci was unparalleled, praising the director for his collaborative approach to filmmaking.
BEAUTY & FASHION
/Film

Ridley Scott's Great, Underseen The Last Duel Heads To Digital This Month, 4K Blu-Ray In December

"The Last Duel" was a big box office disappointment, and I will forever be salty about that. I get it: there's still a pandemic going on, and the film's subject matter might have immediately turned off some potential viewers. But Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel" is one of the year's best films, and one of the best things Scott has done in years (and I say that as a fan of "Alien: Covenant"). While "The Last Duel" underperformed in theaters, perhaps it'll finally find a bigger audience on home video. The historical epic, which stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer, has a home release in sight: it'll hit digital this month before arriving on 4K Blu-ray and DVD in December. I hope so, at least, because I was mightily impressed with the film when I saw it. I was particularly impressed with the clever screenplay, which presents its main story from three distinct perspectives. And I was even more impressed with a scene-stealing turn from Ben Affleck, who plays a count who just wants to get drunk and have orgies all day.
MOVIES
No Film School

Ridley Scott and Jodie Comer Discuss What Went into Making 'The Last Duel'

Legend Ridley Scott is showing no signs of slowing down at an impressive age of 83, and his latest film The Last Duel proves just that. Director Ridley Scott and actress Jodie Comer recently talked with film critic Simon Mayo and elaborated on the journey that was making this epic film.
MOVIES
Deadline

Ridley Scott Won’t Let Age Or Pandemic Slow A Storytelling Appetite That Brought ‘House of Gucci’ & ‘The Last Duel;’ Napoleon & More ‘Gladiator’ Up Next

EXCLUSIVE: As his House of Gucci cast premiered the awards season entry in Europe in concert with the 100th anniversary celebration of the fashion brand, Ridley Scott stayed back in Los Angeles. Glimpsed through the limited lens of a Zoom call, Scott obviously lives well. But he’s quick to say that where he’d rather be is the getaway home in France where he suddenly finds himself at the center of a fledgling winemaking business that manufactured its first batch of reds and roses from grapes grown on his estate in Provence. He shares the place with wife Giannina Facio, a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Last Duel#Tomatometer#The New York Times#The Library Of Congress#Disney Star
ComicBook

Ridley Scott Blasts Superhero Movies: "Boring as Sh-t"

Add Ridley Scott to the growing list of Hollywood auteurs that couldn't care about superhero movies in the slightest. The filmmaker is on the press tour for House of Gucci—his latest film which features the likes of Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Al Pacino, and Jared Leto—and was caught railing against one of Tinsel Town's go-to genres. According to the Oscar-winning filmmaker, superheroes movies are simply "f-cking boring as sh-t."
MOVIES
Maxim

Ridley Scott On Why His ‘Superhero’ Movies Are Way Better Than ‘Boring’ Marvel and DC Blockbusters

The director of “Gladiator,” “Alien” and “Blade Runner” says today’s superhero movies are “f**king boring as sh*t.”. Gladiator director Ridley Scott is the latest filmmaker to tee off on the increasingly tired superhero movie genre, joining Dune helmer Dennis Villeneuve and the great Martin Scorsese in slamming comic book-derived cinema.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Joker: Ridley Scott Praises Joaquin Phoenix's Performance in DC Movie

Ridley Scott has a lot to say about superhero movies and none of it will impress fans of the genre. Some comic book-inspired movies, on the other hand, the director can tolerate. Namely, the Gladiator helmer recently praised Joaquin Phoenix's performance in Todd Phillips' Joker, a role the actor earned a Best Actor Oscar for.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harvard Crimson

‘The Last Duel’ Review: An Muddled Mess of Narratives

Adam Driver stars as Jacques LeGris and Matt Damon stars as Jean de Carrouges in 20th Century Studios’ "The Last Duel." By Courtesy of Patrick Redmond. Where a great film evokes excitement and contemplentation, a lesser one stumbles and is forgotten. As Ridley Scott’s latest addition to a stagnating filmography, “The Last Duel” lands in this latter rung, struggling to maintain narrative consistency. The movie follows the final severing of a dying friendship between knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) when De Carrouges accuses Le Gris of raping his wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer). Riddled with jarring contrasts in tone, dialogue, and character development between its first and second halves, the film clumsily clashes with itself.
MOVIES
Collider

First 'House of Gucci' Social Reactions Praise Lady Gaga and Jared Leto in Campy, Fun Ridley Scott Film

Sir Ridley Scott already wowed audiences and surprised us all by delivering the historical epic drama The Last Duel just a few weeks ago, but let us not forget that the 83-year-old director has another film coming out soon - House of Gucci. We're only a couple of short weeks away from the release of the anticipated historical drama, and with the film now screening for critics, we finally have the first reactions to Scott's latest film.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Ridley Scott Is The Latest Iconic Filmmaker Taking Shots At Superhero Movies

There’s nothing like a good Marvel or DC movie to bring out a person’s inner comic book fan, and typically people get pretty hyped about dipping their toes into the MCU when a new film comes along. It seems like some big name directors don’t share this sentiment, though, as Martin Scorsese had some less than thrilled words about superhero movies. Now The Last Duel director Ridley Scott has come forward with some intense thoughts on the genre.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Sir Ridley Scott and Lady Gaga had 'good marriage' on House of Gucci set

Sir Ridley Scott had a "very good marriage" working with Lady Gaga on 'House of Gucci'. The 83-year-old filmmaker was very impressed by the 'Poker Face' singer's work ethic and thinks the 35-year-old star - who plays Patrizia Reggiani - has made a much better transition to working in movies than other people with her musical background have.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Gladiator 2: Director Ridley Scott Praises Script for Upcoming Sequel

A sequel to 2000's Gladiator has been in development hell for the past 20 years, and it looks like Ridley Scott may finally begin production on it within the next year or so. The feature ended up winning five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor, and Scott has finally revisited the project. Though the critical acclaim certainly helped Scott at ease with returning to the property, the filmmaker says it was his strong passion for period films that eventually drew him back.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy