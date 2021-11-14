ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets have allowed 175 points in their last four games

NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jets got stomped 45-17 by the Bills on Sunday and the result continued an alarming trend for the team’s defense. They have allowed 175 points in their four games since the bye,...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Game Preview: Blues at Jets

TV, radio: BSM, WXOS (101.1 FM) Despite a 2-0 loss Saturday to the New York Islanders in their most recent game, the Jets are off to a good start at 6-3-2. The offense looks formidable, while the defense is sketchy. The Jets have a top-10 offense and power play, averaging 3.27 goals per game (seventh) and converting 28.1% of their power plays (fourth). But on defense, they rank 23rd in goals allowed per game (2.91) and are 32nd on the penalty kill (65.7%).
NHL
arcticicehockey.com

Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. LA Kings

The Winnipeg Jets sure are something! Against the LA Kings, the Jets spent 3 periods not knowing what to do with themselves. Was the team there to play hockey, or take a nap? For about 55 minutes, it appeared to be “take a nap”. The Kings didn’t do much of anything on the puck, yet managed to defensively dominate Winnipeg for most of the game. LA converted on a nasty Grundstrom shot (that I would have hoped Helly could stop) and a Lemieux goal thanks to a baffling lack of defensive effort from Scheifele. Despite Winnipeg’s sleepwalker performance, a DeMelo short-handed goal turned the tide and forced both teams to overtime. Scheifele, attempting to atone for his poor regulation game, sniped a one-timer to grant Winnipeg both points. Well then!
NHL
Yardbarker

7 Observations from Jets’ 7-Game Homestand

Now that the seven-game homestand has come and gone, it’s time to make some observations about it… seven, to be exact. 1) Jets Don’t Need Everyone Firing on All Cylinders All the Time. Jets teams of seasons past would not be in first place in the Central Division if their...
NHL
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Giants#Bills#American Football#Espn Com
NBC Sports

Why Stephen A. Smith admits Patriots are legit Super Bowl contenders

The New England Patriots are arguably the hottest team in the NFL with a five-game win streak after beating the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. The Week 11 victory over the Atlanta Falcons improved the Patriots' record to 7-4, good for the No. 6 seed in the AFC. They're also one loss behind the Buffalo Bills for first place in the AFC East division.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Exactly a week ago today, the Pittsburgh Steelers learned they would be without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a game against the Detroit Lions. Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team and later tested positive for COVID-19. Although he’s vaccinated, he didn’t have enough time to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to clear protocols.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the New Orleans Saints made a plethora of moves to their active roster. The most notable move features wide receiver Kevin White. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football announced on Saturday that White has been waived by the Saints. Veteran cornerback Ken Crawley was also waived this afternoon.
NFL
crescentcitysports.com

Former NFL head coach with Louisiana ties might be answer for LSU

The LSU football head coaching search has dominated sports conversation recently. Everyone has an opinion and some have an “inside source.” Lots of names have been bantered about, but one surprise is that not many coaches with an NFL background have popped up as a real prospect. Bill O’Brien, the...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Did a Vikings rookie just made a dangerous mistake when it comes to the Packers?

Minnesota Vikings rookie S Camryn Bynum has been making a name for himself over the past month as an opportunity for extra playing time was presented to him. With Harrison Smith placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list and injuries ravishing the rest of the defensive backs room for the Vikings, the rookie was flung into action starting each of the last two games for Minnesota. With 12 total tackles in his first start against the Ravens and then another 6 tackles plus his first career sack last week against the Chargers, Bynum has been turning heads of late.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers legend Gore's son forced to play QB; fuels wild win

With injury issues decimating the quarterback position, Southern Miss turned to a player who knows a thing or two about longevity on Friday night. Frank Gore Jr., the son of the 49ers legend and a running back himself, threw two touchdown passes and helped lead his Golden Eagles to a wild 35-19 win over Louisiana Tech.
NFL
NBC Sports

Rob Gronkowski: Rib injury felt like getting shot

On Friday, Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski spoke to the media for the first time since suffering broken ribs against the Rams. At the end of the six-minute session, he was asked about the pain associated with the injury. “I never got shot before, but that’s kind of like what...
NFL
Newsday

K'Andre Miller may have found something in Rangers' last few games

K’Andre Miller knew the instant he caught the pass from Chris Kreider deep in his own zone Monday night that he could go the distance against the NHL’s No. 1 team, the Florida Panthers. "I kind of realized when I looked up, the defenseman [MacKenzie Weegar] was a little flat-footed,’’...
NHL
clarkstonnews.com

Flying high with Jets, Combs piling up points in USPHL

Austin Combs is making an impact this season on the ice with the United States Premier Hockey League’s Metro Jets Development Program (MJDP). Just 18 years old and in his rookie season playing junior hockey, the Clarkston resident is currently fourth on the MJDP in scoring with four goals and 14 points in 13 games for the Mount Clemens-based organization.
NHL
USA Today

Jets on pace to give up most points in franchise history

Even with an inexperienced secondary and lots of new faces, the Jets defense was supposed to be their stronger unit in 2021. Instead, the group has performed miserably under Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich. That’s not to say the offense looked sharp before the past two weeks, but with eight contests in the books, New York (2-6) is allowing 31 points and 408 yards per game. With 251 points already surrendered, Gang Green is on pace to allow 534 points over the course of the new 17-game schedule.
NFL
NHL

Jets point streak snapped at eight games with loss to Islanders

WINNIPEG - Paul Maurice has a name for the type of game the Winnipeg Jets expected on Saturday night. The coach - and the Jets - got exactly what they expected from the New York Islanders, but despite having some high-quality chances, they couldn't push through, falling 2-0 at Canada Life Centre.
NHL
College Football News

Buffalo at New York Jets Prediction, Game Preview

Buffalo at New York Jets prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 14. Record: Buffalo (5-3), New York Jets (2-6) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Buffalo at New York...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy