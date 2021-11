The team has headed out to the west coast hoping that the results are different than the east coast. Your Minnesota Vikings are coming off another tough and maddening loss versus the Baltimore Ravens, and now will face the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are headed up by a young franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert. They have two very good wide receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, along with a very shifty running back, Austin Ekeler. The Vikes’ defense will be understaffed with up to 3 starters and 2 backup players out.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO