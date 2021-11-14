ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IN

COLUMN: ABBA’s new album 'Voyage' falls short of previous work, still worth a listen

Indiana Daily Student
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I received a text from my mom a week ago about ABBA’s new album “Voyage,” I immediately stopped what I was doing and went to Spotify. I’ve been a fan of ABBA since I first listened to “Waterloo” on my Barbie MP3 player in the late 2000s, so you can...

www.idsnews.com

Villanovan

ABBA Returns With New Album Voyage

After a 40-year musical hiatus, the international smash hit band ABBA released its album, “Voyage,” on Nov. 5, 2021. The Swedish band, made up of two married, then divorced couples well into their seventies, has maintained its influence over each generation with its timeless musical hits. The new album continues the band’s legacy and disco-pop style that have kept fans invested for decades.
Indiana Daily Student

Black Voices: Summer Walker’s second album did not disappoint

Summer Walker released her sophomore album on Nov. 5 titled “Still Over It.” This album talks about the ups and downs she experienced during her romantic relationship with producer London on da Track. Walker and London started dating in 2019 and gave birth to a baby girl in March of...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Take a chance on Abba’s Voyage

Jude Rogers is a little harsh in her review of Abba’s new album, Voyage (No thank you for the music, 5 November). Musically the songs are as skilful as ever: beautiful harmonies that build each song to their big-hook choruses, but Rogers’ criticisms focus on lyrics. Björn Ulvaeus has always worked to turn the prosaic into epiphany, and this collection is no exception, though it now deals with co-parenting, recovered love and subjects you might expect from an older lyricist.
MUSIC
theslateonline.com

Commentary: "Voyage" into the sweet 70s with ABBA's new album

ABBA released their first album in nearly 40 years on Friday, Nov. 5. The album “Voyage” consists of 10 tracks, including, “Just A Notion.” The track was recorded in 1978 but not released until Oct. 22, according to the ABBA Voyage website. Their return includes a concert that uses motion...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Abba: Voyage review – full-on and frothy

Nearly 40 years after their break-up, Abba’s reunion album upholds the contradictory legacy of the very first Swedish pop powerhouse. Half of this record finds hatchet-burying divorcés Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Ulvaeus returning as titans of emotionally literate pop. There are songs here with a cinematographic grasp of gesture allied to countermelodies of aching prettiness, almost casually thrown away. In the very same breath, though, Voyage packs in a surfeit of hokey oompah and two Christmas tunes too many. The saccharine children’s choir on Little Things is an inevitability; cynically, Andersson and Ulvaeus probably wanted a slice of the never-ending fruited royalty pudding that comes with Christmas-themed songs.
MUSIC
NME

ABBA are outselling rest of UK Top 40 combined with ‘Voyage’

ABBA are currently outselling the rest of the UK Top 40 combined in the midweek charts, with their new album ‘Voyage‘ set to clinch this week’s top spot. ‘Voyage’ saw 118,000 chart sales over the weekend and is already scooping the fastest-selling physical release and biggest first-week pure sales (physical and digital) of 2021 so far. If it tops the chart this Friday (November 12), it will become the Swedish pop legends’ 10th UK Number One album and their first studio album to top the UK charts in 40 years.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Let’s Eat Grandma Announce New Album Two Ribbons, Share Song: Listen

Let’s Eat Grandma, the UK duo of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, have announced a new album. It’s called Two Ribbons and it’s due out April 8 via Transgressive. To celebrate, they’re sharing the title track, which arrives with an accompanying music video directed by El Hardwick. Check it out below.
RETAIL
completemusicupdate.com

Abba’s Anni-Frid “surprised” by claims that new album will be the band’s last

Abba’s Anni-Frid Lyngstad has said she was “surprised” when her bandmates Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus said in a recent interview that the band’s new album ‘Voyage’ would be their last. Last week, of course, Abba released their first new album for almost 40 years, and next year they will...
MUSIC
Music Week

ABBA score fastest-selling vinyl release of the 21st century with Voyage

ABBA’s return is now officially one of the biggest comebacks of the modern era. Voyage (Polydor), the group’s first album in four decades, has debuted at No.1 with sales of 203,909 - the biggest weekly sale since Ed Sheeran’s second week at the summit with ÷ in March 2017. It’s...
MUSIC
Brown Daily Herald

Review: Ed Sheeran’s new album fails to ‘Equal’ his previous records

“I have grown up, I am a father now / Everything has changed but I am still the same somehow.”. The opening lines to Ed Sheeran’s freshly released album ‘=’ (pronounced ‘equals’) effectively encapsulate his new tracks — he has settled down, gotten his life together and “grown up.” Unfortunately, it becomes increasingly clear that his music has not followed the same trajectory as his life. In fact, Sheeran’s fifth studio album peaks with its opening track, “Tides” — the soft-rock beat propels you forward as he fills you in about his life, until it deliberately reaches a literal halt to reflect the lyrics: “Time stops to still / When you are in my arms, it always will.” But it’s all downhill from there.
CELEBRITIES
Technician Online

ABBA’s ‘Voyage’ charts familiar territory

From the generation of fans acquired by the hit film “Mamma Mia!” to the countless number of 16-year-old’s subjected to “Dancing Queen,” Swedish group ABBA’s influence stretches far beyond its humble beginnings in 1972. After entering Eurovision in 1973, ABBA reached commercial success with their first recorded single “Ring Ring,”...
MUSIC
thepostathens.com

Album Review: ABBA’s ‘Voyage’ shows the band hasn't lost its touch

After several failed attempts at a reunion, the iconic ‘70s Swedish pop band ABBA returned with their first studio album in 40 years. Titled Voyage, the album consisted of 10 brand new songs by the band. Despite the past complicated relationships in the band, original members Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Fältskog, all make their return to bring the band back together for one last hurrah.
MUSIC
