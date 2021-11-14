ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Two Stocks With Unusual Earnings Dates Coming Up

By Mike Zaccardi
seeitmarket.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following research was contributed to by Christine Short, VP of Research at Wall Street Horizon. Corporate Earnings Insights – Executive Summary:. – Mega cap U.S. stocks continue to report incredible earnings as the S&P 500 outperforms the rest of the world. – Small and mid-sized companies still face...

www.seeitmarket.com

Comments / 0

Related
seeitmarket.com

Key Bull-Bear Stock Market Relationships To Watch Right Now

This past week the stock market found both love and irreconcilable differences when comparing key sectors and indices. The love came from the big cap tech stocks. Nvidia, Apple, Google, Microsoft all gave investors hearts and flowers. On the flip side, small caps, energy, industrial metals, and transportation stocks gave...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.54% higher to $343.11 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $342.45, which the company achieved on November 18th.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Investor's Business Daily

China Stocks Flop As Regulatory Pressures Show Up In Earnings Reports

It's been a tough week for China stocks, as many of the largest internet companies were hammered by bad news that surfaced in their earnings reports. Among those getting hit hard were e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA), search engine company Baidu (BIDU), teen social platform Bilibili (BILI) and e-commerce company Pinduoduo (PDD).
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Technology Stocks#Data Management#Vp Of Research#Chinese#Genasys Inc Lrb#Information Technology#Event Data Outlook#The Green Bay Packers#Nfc North
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
InvestorPlace

3 5G Stocks to Buy and Hold

One of the most significant investment themes over the past few years has been 5G technology. The introduction of 5G has markedly increased global telecommunications. As the world has become more reliant on data, 5G infrastructure makes transmitting information across networks faster and more efficient. Even governments consider the development...
STOCKS
investing.com

Scoop Up These 2 Stocks that Missed Earnings Estimates but Wall Street Predicts Will Rally More Than 85%

The major stock market indexes have been hovering near their all-time highs despite concerns over inflation and other worrisome issues. Therefore, we think it could be wise now to add fundamentally sound stocks WM Technology (MAPS) and Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) to one’s portfolio. Though these two stocks missed earnings estimates in their last reported quarter, Wall Street analysts expect them to rally by more than 85% in price in the near term. Let’s discuss.The historically-high inflation, labor shortages, ongoing supply chain disruptions, and rising oil prices have made investors anxious. The historically-high inflation, labor shortages, ongoing supply chain disruptions, and rising oil prices have made investors anxious. The consumer price index increased 6.2% in October—its biggest jump since December 1990. However, robust retail sales drove the stock market higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq now currently hovering near their record highs.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Is The Unusual Options Activity Telling Us Something About These Stocks?

There are all sorts of ways to generate trading ideas. Sometimes looking at the unusual options activity can point to where money is flowing to and can anticipate big stock-price moves. Here's a look at some of the most recent volume that stuck out in the options market. Recent Unusual...
STOCKS
CNBC

European stocks close slightly higher amid inflation fears; Sage up 10% on earnings

LONDON — European stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday as investors reacted to inflation data and a fresh batch of corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed up by 0.2%, with mining stocks gaining 1.2% while travel and leisure stocks dropped 1.6%. Shares in Asia-Pacific declined overnight as Japan's...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Two Stocks to Buy After Strong Earnings

EPAM is a multi-industry success and consults companies all around the world. Twilio's product allows for businesses to easily communicate with customers. The stock market's reaction to a company's earnings does not always reflect what's actually in the earnings report. In some cases, investors expected more and when the business doesn't deliver, they head for the exits. Other times, the reported earnings justify a stock's recent price movement and shares continue moving up and to the right.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy