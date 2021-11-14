Americans quit their jobs at a record pace for the second straight month

BALTIMORE, MD—The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday released Maryland jobs and unemployment data. According to the preliminary survey data, the state gained 14,900 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.7% in October. This marks the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. October was the strongest month of jobs growth this … Continue reading "Maryland gained 14,900 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in October" The post Maryland gained 14,900 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in October appeared first on Nottingham MD.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO