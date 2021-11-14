Army armored personnel carrier at Indiana National Guard in New Albany vandalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers along Grant Line Road are used to seeing a U.S. Army armored personnel carrier...www.wdrb.com
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers along Grant Line Road are used to seeing a U.S. Army armored personnel carrier...www.wdrb.com
amazing they are not upset about all vandalizing of all our federal government property last year??? in our cities and capital !! what hiprocrits!!
some more work by the treasonous trumpqueda terrorist hahahahaha the so called good ol patriots 🤣😅😂🤣😅
It always amazes me how they keep calling it a “derogatory term”. I think it looks better!
Comments / 43