Klay Thompson has missed the last two NBA seasons, but his return may be around the corner. Thompson could play in games just before the Christmas holiday. “I’m told if he continues on his current course right now in rehab, that a target date for his return will be set probably within the next couple weeks,” ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown. “And it could be...there’s optimism it could be as soon as December 20, December 23."

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO