Freidel carries S. Dakota St. over Stephen F. Austin 83-71

 6 days ago

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Noah Freidel had 25 points, hitting five 3-pointers, as South Dakota State beat Stephen F. Austin...

Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin over LSU-Alexandria 82-73

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) Gavin Kensmil had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Stephen F. Austin defeated LSU-Alexandria 82-73 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams. Kensmil hit 9 of 12 shots. Roti Ware had 18 points for Stephen F. Austin. Calvin Solomon added 12 points and eight...
Self leads Stephen F. Austin past Eastern Kentucky, 31-17

NACAGDOCHES, Texas (AP) - Trae Self threw three touchdown passes to Xavier Gipson and Miles Reed ran for 132 yards and a score as Stephen F. Austin won its third straight game and handed Eastern Kentucky its first conference loss, 31-17. Self hit Gipson from 34 yards out in the first quarter and found him again for an 87-yard bomb to spark the Lumberjacks to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter and their six-yard connection in the third quarter gave them a 24-10 advantage.
JACKS CONTINUE ROAD TRIP AT STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Game 3 | South Dakota State (1-1) at Stephen F. Austin (2-0) When Sunday, Nov. 14 - 2 p.m. Where Nacogdoches, Texas (William R. Johnson Coliseum) Live Audio / Radio Jackrabbits All-Access | Jackrabbit Sports Network (570 AM & 910 AM) I Al Bahe. Live Stats sfajacks.com/sidearmstats. Game Notes South...
Cougars to play first road game against Stephen F. Austin

HOUSTON – For its first road game of the season, the women's basketball team travels to Nacogdoches, Texas for a Friday night tip off against Stephen F. Austin. Houston (1-0) vs. Stephen F. Austin (1-0) Friday, Nov. 11. Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. CT. Nacogdoches, Texas. William R. Johnson Coliseum. BROADCAST INFORMATION.
Self, Stephen F. Austin beat Central Arkansas 27-14

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Trae Self threw three touchdown passes to Xavier Gipson and Stephen F. Austin beat Central Arkansas 27-14. Miles Reed added 131 yards rushing on 32 carries for Stephen F. Austin. The Lumberjacks used a seven-play, 73-yard drive capped by a 6-yard TD pass from Self to Gipson to take a three-point lead just before halftime and went 75 yards on the opening drive of the second half and Gipson’s 7-yard TD reception made it 24-14 with 11:12 left in the third quarter. Darius Hale had 88 yards rushing on 18 carries for Central Arkansas and Breylin Smith 17-of-27 passing for 163 yards with a touchdown and an interception before being helped off the field late in the game and replaced by Darius Bowers.
MBB: Second-Half Surge Lifts SDSU Over Stephen F. Austin

11-14-21 Nacogdoches, Texas (GoJacks.com) – South Dakota State (2-1) closed out its first road trip of the season with an 83-71 win over Stephen F. Austin (2-1) Sunday afternoon. The Lumberjacks took a two-point lead with just under nine minutes remaining in the contest, but the Jackrabbits would finish on a 20-6 run to earn their first road victory of the season.
A&M women’s basketball survives Stephen F. Austin comeback effort

A big game by graduate guard Kayla Wells pushed the No. 24 Aggies past Stephen F. Austin. The Aggies opened coach Gary Blair’s final season with a 4-0 start for the third year in a row with their 82-75 victory against an undefeated Stephen F. Austin on Thursday, Nov. 18 .
Waverly graduate commits to play baseball at Stephen F. Austin

WAVERLY – Nolan Brown graduated from Waverly High School in 2019 and continued his baseball career at Southeast Community College. However, Brown will be joining the Stephen F. Austin baseball program next year after playing two years at the Communit... Sorry! A subscription is required to view the rest of...
Wolverines sweep Stephen F. Austin to reach WAC title match

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Kazna Tanuvasa powered Utah Valley to a dominating sweep WAC foe, #6 Stephen F. Austin, 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-12) to send the Wolverines to the WAC Championship. UVU advances to its third championship match in the last four seasons with a chance to repeat as Western Athletic Conference champions.
No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
Juozapaitis carries Georgia Southern over Ball State 82-71

STATESBORO, Ga. — Gedi Juozapaitis had 15 points to lead six Georgia Southern players in double figures as the Eagles beat Ball State 82-71 on Tuesday night in a season opener. Kamari Brown added 12 points for the Eagles. Prince Toyambi, Andrei Savrasov and Cam Bryant scored 11 points each....
Ingo carries Maine over Maine-Farmington 71-52

BANGOR, Maine (AP) Stephane Ingo recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds to lift Maine to a 71-52 win over Maine-Farmington on Friday. Adefolalrin Adetogun had 11 points for Maine (1-1). Jack Kane had 14 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for the Beavers. Terion Moss added 14 points. --- For...
College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
