Washington enters Week 10 with a 3-6 record and they are coming off their biggest win of the season over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-10.5) . Today is another big game for them, as the team, and Head Coach Ron Rivera, returns to Carolina to face the Panthers. The storyline gets even more interesting now that Rivera’s former franchise QB was re-signed after a being away for a year and a half. Everyone has been trying to downplay it all week, but emotions will be running high today.

