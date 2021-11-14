ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Not as breezy Monday, rain returns midweek

wfft.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect a chilly, less breezy Monday with our next...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

Related
desotocountynewsroom.com

Sunny Today and Warmer. Rain on Sunday, Colder on Monday

A cold front brings rain chances and colder air to the region Sunday afternoon and a low pressure system will make Thanksgiving Day damp and dreary. Partly cloudy today with winds from the South at 5-10 mph. Today’s high will be 63 with a low tonight of 49. Cloudy on...
ENVIRONMENT
KTAL

Chance of rain returns Sunday, and over Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weekend has started out with some fantastic weather, but clouds will surge in tonight, and there will be a chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms Sunday. For your Saturday evening temperatures will cool into the 50s after sunset under mostly clear skies through midnight. Clouds...
SHREVEPORT, LA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Locally breezy trades returning, but very little rainfall

Locally breezy trade winds are expected Sunday as high pressure passes far north of the state. The trades may ease a bit later Monday, but should remain with us through the upcoming Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend. The airmass will be very dry and stable through Tuesday, with only a slight increase in trade wind showers expected starting around Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy