Not as breezy Monday, rain returns midweek

A cold front brings rain chances and colder air to the region Sunday afternoon and a low pressure system will make Thanksgiving Day damp and dreary. Partly cloudy today with winds from the South at 5-10 mph. Today’s high will be 63 with a low tonight of 49. Cloudy on...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weekend has started out with some fantastic weather, but clouds will surge in tonight, and there will be a chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms Sunday. For your Saturday evening temperatures will cool into the 50s after sunset under mostly clear skies through midnight. Clouds...
Locally breezy trade winds are expected Sunday as high pressure passes far north of the state. The trades may ease a bit later Monday, but should remain with us through the upcoming Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend. The airmass will be very dry and stable through Tuesday, with only a slight increase in trade wind showers expected starting around Tuesday night.
