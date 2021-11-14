ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton lifts East Carolina over W. Carolina 95-79

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Tristen Newton scored a career-high 30 points as East Carolina beat Western Carolina 95-79 on Sunday.

Newton made 5 of 7 3-pointers while hitting 10 of 16 overall from the field. He also dished six assists and had six rebounds.

Brandon Suggs added 15 points for East Carolina (3-0). Tremont Robinson-White added 14 points.

Nick Robinson scored a career-high 28 points for the Catamounts (1-2). Marcus Banks added 13 points. Travion McCray had 11 points and Joe Petrakis 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

