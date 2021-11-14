ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

13 Best Antioxidant Face Serums to Protect and Brighten Skin

By April Franzino
goodhousekeeping.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may know all about the benefits of incorporating antioxidants into your diet — but what can antioxidants do for your skin when applied topically? It turns out that antioxidants, like Vitamin C and resveratrol, play a crucial role in just how healthy, radiant and youthful your face looks, too. But...

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

The Best Thinning Hair Treatments You Can Snag at Target (for $30 or Less!), According to a Dermatologist

Noticing that your hair is starting to thin can be quite alarming. If you're super concerned (there are many reasons why this may be happening—we've outline the four most common hair loss culprits before), our best bet is to visit a board-certified dermatologist. However, if you can't access one or aren't that pressed about it, there are tons of available treatments for thinning hair. Tons of retailers and brands exist for this very issue, but after doing some product hunting, we couldn't help but notice that Target carried a lot of good stuff that helps with volume and growth.
HAIR CARE
Shape Magazine

A Tub of This 'Heavenly' Body Cream Sells Every 14 Seconds — and It Leaves You with Smooth, Shimmery Skin

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Tamim Alnuweiri. During the warmer, summer months, I am not as diligent with my body moisturizing routine as I'd like to be. But because of the humidity and warm weather, I can get away with it. During the winter… not so much. My body begins to look ashy very quickly, the skin on my calves is visibly cracked, and the back of my arms tends to get dry and flakey. So, the fall and winter seasons are when I begin to go through tubs of Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream (Buy It, $45, sephora.com).
SKIN CARE
In Style

This $20 Retinol Moisturizer Is So Effective, It's About to Take the Place of Your More Expensive Creams

Even with thousands of retinol products on the market, it's still challenging to find the exact skincare item that matches your skin's needs. Some are too potent and cause irritation, and others don't really deliver any noticeable results at all. The happy medium? This creamy retinol moisturizer that shoppers can't stop praising — and it's only $20.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Vitamin E#Aging Skin#Dry Skin#Skin Types#Vitamin C
Woman's World

These Common Ingredients in Your Shampoo Could Cause Hair Loss

When you lather up your hair in the shower, it always feels like you’re accomplishing something. It can be invigorating and relaxing at the same time — the creamy, foamy shampoo leaving you feeling refreshed and your scalp and roots squeaky clean. But if you’re using the wrong products, all that effort may be doing more harm than good. Unfortunately, there are certain ingredients in shampoo that can cause hair loss.
HAIR CARE
New York Post

The 26 best night creams we tested in 2021 for any age, skin type or budget

For anyone who’s starting to solidify their skincare regimen, finding a good night cream is so in your best interest. Though you may feel as though one moisturizer tub will suffice, having a thicker, more hydrating and nighttime-formulated product in your arsenal is ideal for days when you don’t have time for a face mask.
SKIN CARE
SPY

The Ordinary Skincare: All of The Ordinary’s Best Products and How to Use Them in 2021

To the ordinary consumer, the skincare industry can be summed up with two words: confusing and expensive. Shopping for new skincare products can feel a bit overwhelming — and for good reason. There are thousands of options and countless ingredients to consider, and many men are new to the skincare game. Advertisements push countless skincare options in our faces with slogans and values that often deeply contradict one another. C-List celebrities that made it three episodes into The Bachelorette are paid a pretty penny to tell us through Instagram why the “best men’s moisturizer” they’re holding but not using on their...
SKIN CARE
WWD

The 12 Best Razors for Women That Leave Your Skin Velvety-Soft

Click here to read the full article. When you want velvety-smooth skin in an instant, shaving is usually your best option for easy, salon-free hair removal. But let’s be honest: Shaving can be a stressful experience, thanks in part to the constant concern that you might end up with a few nicks and cuts along the way. And when you’ve got somewhere to be in a few minutes (hello, last-minute date night), there’s no time to waste worrying about shaving-induced gashes on your legs and other super sensitive areas. The key to ensuring a close, long-lasting shave? Finding the right razor that’s...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
South Whidbey Herald

Best Hair Growth Products: Top Hair Vitamin Formulas That Work

Many hair care products contain more chemicals than any natural ingredients; this results in the thinning of your hair and affects your self-esteem considerably. A good hair growth supplement consists of ingredients that innately strengthen and grow your hair. While some hair growth supplements can make your hair shinier and make you look younger, others focus on deep-rooted care and enhance your hair from the inside out, straight from the follicles to the tips of your hair.
HAIR CARE
Woman's World

Add This Smoothie to Your Diet to Drop a Clothing Size and Heal Your Thyroid

Not long ago, natural health guru JJ Smith debuted a very special pumpkin-spice smoothie on The Dr. Oz Show. Dr. Oz took one swig and raved: “It’s like you’re having pumpkin pie!” More than just delicious, the recipe boasts a secret superpower: It’s loaded with ingredients that “boost your thyroid speed and combat weight gain,” the doc noted. His comments kicked off an internet frenzy, and women across the country began test-driving the drink. To date, devotees have sipped off as much as a size in five days. “Even if you’re not a pumpkin-spice fan,” Smith promises, “there are seasonal ingredients you’ll love that can do great things for your thyroid and waist”
FITNESS
In Style

Helen Mirren Swears by This Drugstore Product for Her Hair, Nails, and Skin — We Asked an Expert Why It Works

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Time and time again, Helen Mirren has proven that age is irrelevant. She was named an ambassador to L'Oréal Paris in 2014 and walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year at the age of 76. One reason behind her lifelong success is a strong sense of moxie — whether she's sporting pink hair on the red carpet, wearing sneakers to movie premieres, or frolicking down the runway barefoot, she's never taken herself too seriously. Mirren approaches her beauty routine in the same way, as evidenced by this cheeky caption she posted to Instagram: "Things I like… Castor oil, not for its laxative properties, but for hair, skin, and nails in tiny amounts."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Health

The 11 Best Anti-Aging Night Creams, According to Dermatologists

Sunspots, wrinkles, and fine lines are an inevitable part of getting older. "Every day of our lives, we're making and breaking down collagen thanks to an enzyme in the skin called collagenase," says New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD. "But as we age, we break down more collagen than we make, and that's one of the reasons we get wrinkles."
SKIN CARE
Telegraph

How Ayurvedic beauty products can improve your skin and hair

As someone who is of Indian heritage, beauty products that harness traditional Ayurvedic ingredients have always intrigued me. Ayurveda is a 5,000-year-old philosophy of balancing the body, typically using oils, herbs and spices found in India. While I have long had some favourites, in the past year I’ve seen a flurry of brilliant new products coming to the market, mainly developed by South Asian founders.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Dermatologists Say Polyglutamic Acid Is the Anti-Aging Ingredient 10 Times More Moisturizing Than Hyaluronic Acid

In the skincare industry's current top 40, one ingredient reigns supreme — hyaluronic acid. It's a multitasking powerhouse of an ingredient you can find in any and every type of skincare product thanks to its multitude of benefits, like replenishing and retaining moisture, which helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, keeping the skin looking supple and smooth. But there is an under the radar anti-aging ingredient that a dermatologist refers to as a "close cousin" to HA — polyglutamic acid (PGA).
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy