How many times have you taken your kids (or yourself) to Catskill Mountain Railroad? Was it to see Thomas the Tank Engine? Maybe it was for one of the Great Pumpkin Expresses?. Were you waiting with baited and frozen breath to be able to go on the 'Polar Express' this year? While the pandemic has touched so many businesses, it has made it so Catskill Mountain Railroad, made a change to their winter programs. I am so happy that they haven't flat out cancelled everything, so we all can make great winter memories this year.

2 DAYS AGO