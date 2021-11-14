ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moammar Gadhafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya

By Samy Magdy
The Spokesman-Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month, Libya’s election agency said. Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the...

WRAL

Libya's parliament speaker announces run for president

BENGHAZI, Libya — Libya’s influential speaker of parliament announced late Wednesday that he will be running for president, making him the latest candidate to join the race for the country’s highest office after years of civil war. Aguila Saleh, 77, who has led the country’s House of Representatives since 2014,...
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Muammar Gaddafi’s Son, Accused War Criminal, Runs for President of Libya

Former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi’s son announced Sunday he is running for president—even though he is wanted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity and was sentenced to death in his homeland in 2015. Seif Al-Islam, 49, was captured by rebels in 2011 after his father was deposed and then killed during the NATO-backed popular uprising. Released in 2017, Al-Islam has stayed out of public view until this year, when he began floating the idea of his candidacy in interviews with foreign journalists. The election will be held next month, but various factions are still fighting over the rules on who can run.
WORLD
AFP

Polisario chief announces 'escalation' in W.Sahara

The head of the Western Sahara independence movement, the Polisario Front, said on Friday it had decided to step up military operations, a year after a ceasefire with Morocco collapsed. "The Sahrawi people has made up its mind and taken the sovereign decision to escalate its just war of liberation with all legitimate means, first and foremost the armed struggle," until it takes full control of the territory, Brahim Ghali, 72, told Polisario leaders, according to the Sahrawi press agency SPS. Tensions over the region have heightened after Algeria, the Polisario's main backer, in early November accused its regional rival Morocco of killing three Algerians on a highway through the desert territory. Algeria in August had already cut diplomatic relations with its neighbour, citing various "hostile actions", allegations Morocco denies.
MILITARY
New York Post

Caravan heads to US after Biden failed to press border crisis in Mexico

Yet another caravan of Central American migrants is headed north toward the US-Mexico border after leaving southern Mexico Thursday — the same day President Biden met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and did not press the border crisis with him. The caravan of around 2,000 Central American and...
POTUS
Daily Mail

US is asked to join search for British F-35 stealth fighter that crashed in the Mediterranean in race to stop Russia from recovering secret American tech

The US has been asked to help locate and salvage a crashed British fighter jet, in order to prevent the top-secret American technology from falling into Russian hands. The Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning II, one of 24 such aircraft that America has delivered to the UK, crashed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday after the RAF pilot safely ejected.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WSAV News 3

US seeks balance as fears grow Russia may invade Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine has left U.S. officials perplexed, muddying the Biden administration’s response. Some Republican lawmakers have been pressing the U.S. to step up military support for Ukraine. But that risks turning what may be mere muscle-flexing by Russian President Vladimir Putin into a full-blown confrontation that only […]
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

ICC suspends investigation of Philippines 'war on drugs'

The International Criminal Court has suspended its investigation into suspected rights abuses committed under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" following a request from Manila. The Hague-based court in September authorised a probe of the campaign that has left thousands of people dead, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians. Duterte was elected in 2016 on a campaign promise to get rid of the Philippines' drug problem, openly ordering police to kill drug suspects if officers' lives were in danger. At least 6,181 people have died in more than 200,000 anti-drug operations conducted since July 2016, according to the latest official data released by the Philippines.
POLITICS
AFP

Sudan PM Hamdok reinstated nearly one month after coup

Nearly a month after Sudan's top general ousted the prime minister, they signed a breakthrough deal Sunday to reverse the military takeover that had sparked international condemnation and mass protests. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan appeared at the presidential palace in Khartoum for a televised ceremony with a haggard looking premier Abdalla Hamdok, who had just been freed from house arrest. The 14-point deal restores the transition to civilian rule that had been derailed by the October 25 putsch, which threw the poverty-stricken northeast African country into renewed turmoil and set off a wave of street protests. The agreement, which comes after weeks of crisis talks involving Sudanese and outside players, declared that "the decision of the general commander of the armed forces to relieve the transitional prime minister is cancelled" and to release all political detainees.
WORLD

