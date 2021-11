The curse of videogame movies and TV spin-offs being shit is well and truly broken, and Netflix's Arcane has delivered the killing blow. It might surprise you as much as it surprised me, given that the League of Legends universe Arcane is set in is a kaleidoscope of different fantasy and sci-fi settings, where iconic League champions can be stealthy ninjas one second and global pop sensations the next. It's not exactly the kind of place you'd expect to watch a gripping political drama about two cities on the cusp of war. And League's larger-than-life champions don't immediately seem like the right soil for emotional character development. But that's partly what makes Arcane so magical—as well as its extraordinary, hand-painted aesthetic. It defies expectations.

