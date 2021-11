CBS Sports - No. 18 (down 3 spots) It’s hard to believe they are down this low. The season has come unglued. They are not a good team right now. ESPN - No. 14 (down 4 spots) Despite the up-and-down performances, the Browns are still in the thick of the AFC North race. By knocking off the Ravens in Baltimore on Thanksgiving weekend, the Browns can take control of the North, with a bye week and then a rematch with the Ravens in Cleveland on Dec. 12. Cleveland has not won a division title since 1989. The Browns could took a major step toward doing so with one win — if not two victories — over Baltimore.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO