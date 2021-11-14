ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Live Updates: No. 10 Oregon vs Dixie State

By Erik Skopil
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 10th ranked Oregon Ducks will look to win their second game of the season on Sunday evening. Fresh off an impressive 57-point opening night win over Idaho State, the team will host...

247sports.com

The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Spun

Video Of Lee Corso At Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

The legendary Lee Corso wasn’t interested in sticking around to watch the Ohio State game on Saturday. Corso joined the rest of the ESPN College GameDay crew on Saturday morning in Columbus to preview the Big Ten clash between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Ohio State. The beloved...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Star Has Honest Admission About Michigan

Best believe Ohio State is ready to face the team up north on Saturday. After the Buckeyes’ 56-7 drumming of Michigan State, Buckeyes senior defensive end Tyreke Smith told reporters just how ready the team is heading into next weekend. “We’ve been preparing for that team all winter, all summer,”...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BuckeyesNow

LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

LINCOLN, Nebraska — Ohio State travels to Lincoln Nebraska to take on a team that hasn't won many games this year, but they've never lost by more than eight points. The Cornhuskers have been a particularly challenging opponent for Michigan, Michigan State and Oklahoma. These are the top two performing offensive units in the Big Ten so far this season. The Buckeyes have won six games in a row after dropping a game to Oregon, while Nebraska has dropped three straight and five of their last six.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: Arkansas Pulls Off Incredible Trick Play vs. Alabama

If you want to upset Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, you need to be willing to make some gusty decisions. Well, that’s exactly what Arkansas coach Sam Pittman did in the fourth quarter of this Saturday’s game. After failing to convert on third down in Alabama territory, Arkansas brought out its...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Michigan State-Ohio State broadcast frustrating fans

Many college football fans were excited for Saturday’s clash between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State. It was a marquee Big Ten matchup with College Football Playoff implications. However, some fans were surprised with what they heard when they turned on the ABC broadcast. That’s because many...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Canisius vs. ECU

Tip-off is at 7 pm inside Minges Coliseum. I’m on the road traveling to Memphis. Mac Sullivan will be in Minges providing you guys live updates tonight. Posted on 7 hrs, , User Since 229 months ago, User Post Count: 15010. 7 hrs. 229 months. 15010. Well, the first obvious...
COLLEGE SPORTS
