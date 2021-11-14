Live Updates: No. 10 Oregon vs Dixie State

LINCOLN, Nebraska — Ohio State travels to Lincoln Nebraska to take on a team that hasn't won many games this year, but they've never lost by more than eight points. The Cornhuskers have been a particularly challenging opponent for Michigan, Michigan State and Oklahoma. These are the top two performing offensive units in the Big Ten so far this season. The Buckeyes have won six games in a row after dropping a game to Oregon, while Nebraska has dropped three straight and five of their last six.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO