ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

X-Men '97: 6 Burning Questions About the Animated Series Revival

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if we needed more proof the '90s are alive and well, X-Men: The Animated Series is making a comeback. Disney has announced X-Men '97, a new Disney Plus series picking up where the original left off three decades ago. It's an exciting time for X-Men fans, but we also have...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Disney To Reboot ‘X-Men’ Animated Series With ORIGINAL 90’s Voice Actors

In news sure to send 80’s and 90’s babies into a frenzy, Disney has announced a reboot of the classic ‘X-Men’ animated series!. The beloved group of Marvel mutants will be charging back to screens via a Disney+ revamp set to premiere in 2023. Picking up where the show’s original run from 1992-1997 left off, the new series will be called ‘X-Men 97.’
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
TV SERIES
seattlepi.com

Animated 'X-Men,' 'Spider-Man,' 'Marvel Zombies' Series Announced for Disney Plus

Marvel Studios announced on Friday that the company is expanding its slate of animated series for Disney Plus with three new shows: “X-Men ’97,” “Spider-Man: Freshman Year,” and “Marvel Zombies.”. More from Variety. After Disney purchased 20th Century Fox in 2019, and the “X-Men” movie franchise was on its last...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New X Men#Animated Series#The X Men#Disney Plus#Saban Entertainment
Gamespot

X-Men The Animated Series Is Coming Back For New Episodes

In 2023, the X-Men will be coming to Disney+ in a new animated series. However, what sets this apart from other animated series is that it will be a continuation of the beloved Fox animated show which aired from 1992-97. And who doesn't want to hear the "snikt" from Wolverine's claws or hear Gambit try to woo Rogue again?
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

SPY X FAMILY is Getting an Anime Series

Holy cow! It was recently revealed that Spy x Family is getting an anime! I have loved reading the manga and cannot wait to watch the anime (please let someone release it as a simuldub/simulcast). The series is set to release in 2022 and Kazuhiro Furuhashi will be helming the...
COMICS
theplaylist.net

‘X-Men ’97’: 1990s ‘X-Men’ Animated Superhero Series Getting Revived For Disney+ In 2023

Back before Marvel Studios dominated the world with the MCU and back before Fox launched the live-action “X-Men” film franchise in 2000, if you were a fan of superheroes, the best representation you could find was in your Saturday morning cartoons. That meant that ‘90s kids likely grew up watching “Spider-Man: The Animated Series,” “Batman: The Animated Series,” and of course, perhaps the best of them all (nostalgia-wise), “X-Men: The Animated Series.” Well, it appears Marvel knows that the ‘X-Men’ animated hole in your heart has remained empty for too long, and the ‘90s ‘X-Men’ cartoon is returning.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Collider

‘X-Men '97’ Disney+ Sequel to ‘90s Animated Series Coming to Disney+

Disney+ is finally ready to reintroduce the X-Men to a new generation. And we are not talking about the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, but a revival of the 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series, appropriately named X-Men ’97. Which, dare we say, may be even better!. Developed by Eric Lewald,...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

X-Men Animated Series reboot officially confirmed by Disney

The X-Men Animated Series is being revived for Disney Plus. Ever since the show went off the air in 1997, there have been rumours and whispers that the popular TV series would get picked up again. It’s easy to understand why, for a long time X-Men, and Batman, set the gold standard by which all other comic book cartoons were judged now though it’s official with Disney bringing us X-Men ’97.
TV SERIES
Inverse

X-Men ‘97 release date, cast, plot, and trailer for the Disney Plus animated series

Two years after Disney officially acquired 20th Century Fox, Marvel Studios is finally working on its first X-Men project, but it’s probably not what fans expected it to be. As part of its 2021 Disney+ Day celebration, Marvel has officially announced X-Men ‘97, a new sequel series to the beloved 1990s superhero cartoon, X-Men: The Animated Series. While little is known about the project, it promises to give both longtime and casual X-Men fans alike plenty of fun mutant mayhem and may offer some insight into how Marvel plans on approaching the group’s mutant characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
TV SERIES
Sentinel

Gwen Stacy makes herself an X-Men in a series of thematic variations

For some reason that seems to be linked fairly closely to the release of a specific Gwen-verse early next year, the title so certainly also thought to accompany the movie Spider-Man: into the Spider-verse 2 , Wonder will propose a Variant Series Gwen Stacy reimagines in different roles of X-Men . Enough to enjoy just as many new inspirations from cosplays .
COMICS
IGN

How Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Handled Radical Ed - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Who portrays Ed in Netflix's Cowboy Bebop? Netflix's live-action adaptation of the anime Cowboy Bebop is available to stream on the platform, and this burning question has finally been answered. Netflix wasted no time in revealing the young actor behind the Radical Ed, letting us know who Ed is in Netflix's Cowboy Bebop. Who is Ed is the question on every Cowboy Bebop fan's mind, Netflix answered by saying, ""Where's Ed?" - you don't have to wait any longer introducing newcomer Eden Perkins, who plays the role of Radical Ed in Netflix's COWBOY BEBOP, now streaming." How does the character stack up against the Cowboy Bebop anime version? We'll likely have to wait and see if there's a Cowboy Bebop season 2 for the answers. In other entertainment news, you'd think all the web slinging and acrobatics that comes with being Spider-man would've broken Tom Holland, but it didn't. But the role of Nathan Drake almost did. In an interview with GQ, Holland spoke about how mentally and physically taxing it was for him starring in the upcoming Uncharted movie. And finally, Scarlett Johansson and Marvel Studios are back together again for a secret project not involving Black Widow. According to Deadline, Kevin Feige teased that they'll be working together and that it has nothing to do with her character in the MCU.
TV SERIES
IGN

Cowboy Bebop Season 1: Divisive Finale Explained | Canon Fodder

Based on the iconic anime, Cowboy Bebop is now jamming as a live-action series on Netflix. The new series honors the Cowboy Bebop anime while also blazing its own trail all the way to an ending that seems to have fan reactions split. The Cowboy Bebop ending seems to differ from the one presented in the Cowboy Bebop anime. So if you're looking for a full Cowboy Bebop breakdown, join IGN host Max Scoville for Cannon Fodder and the full Cowboy Bebop ending explained and finale explained for a deep look at the Cowboy Bebop finale. The series can be found on Netflix 2021 and ever since the Cowboy Bebop trailer, fans have wondered how the Netflix anime series would honor classic Cowboy Bebop storylines. With Cowboy Bebop, Netflix is building on the existing lore while also adding new elements to Netflix Cowboy Bebop. The series chronicles the adventures of the Bebop crew: Spike Speigel (played by John Cho), Jet Black, Faye Valentine, and their canine friend Ein along with other members of the Cowboy Bebop cast. Cowboy Bebop Vicious Julia and Cowboy Bebop Syndicate could also be search terms so what the heck let's throw them in there too. See you, Space Cowboy....
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy