X-Men '97: 6 Burning Questions About the Animated Series Revival

Who portrays Ed in Netflix's Cowboy Bebop? Netflix's live-action adaptation of the anime Cowboy Bebop is available to stream on the platform, and this burning question has finally been answered. Netflix wasted no time in revealing the young actor behind the Radical Ed, letting us know who Ed is in Netflix's Cowboy Bebop. Who is Ed is the question on every Cowboy Bebop fan's mind, Netflix answered by saying, ""Where's Ed?" - you don't have to wait any longer introducing newcomer Eden Perkins, who plays the role of Radical Ed in Netflix's COWBOY BEBOP, now streaming." How does the character stack up against the Cowboy Bebop anime version? We'll likely have to wait and see if there's a Cowboy Bebop season 2 for the answers. In other entertainment news, you'd think all the web slinging and acrobatics that comes with being Spider-man would've broken Tom Holland, but it didn't. But the role of Nathan Drake almost did. In an interview with GQ, Holland spoke about how mentally and physically taxing it was for him starring in the upcoming Uncharted movie. And finally, Scarlett Johansson and Marvel Studios are back together again for a secret project not involving Black Widow. According to Deadline, Kevin Feige teased that they'll be working together and that it has nothing to do with her character in the MCU.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO