Lucid Motors is “confident” that it will be able to build 20,000 vehicles throughout 2020. The electric vehicle startup reported its first quarterly financial results as a public company earlier in the week, noting a net loss of $524.4 million in Q3. It also reported a loss of $1.5 billion through the first nine months of the year but positively, revealed that it has now secured more than 17,000 reservations for the Air, a jump from 13,000 through the third quarter. These reservations represent an order book of $1.3 billion.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO