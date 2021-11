A new photoelectric device can convert light into charge that it can then store indefinitely. Photoelectric devices, which convert light energy into electricity, have a vital role in clean energy technologies. They often need to be coupled to batteries that store the captured energy, but researchers have now built a device that combines photoelectric charge generation with charge storage. The excited electrons can be retained for at least a week, until they are discharged as an electric current. The team says the device might find uses in energy generation, photodetectors, or light-based memories.

