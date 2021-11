Singapore has said it will stop paying the Covid medical bills for its citizens who are “unvaccinated by choice”. The government said most of those needing intensive care in hospital at the moment had not been jabbed against Covid. As of Monday, 86 per cent of Singapore’s population were fully vaccinated, while 85 per cent had received one dose, according to official figures.The government said it has been funding Covid healthcare costs for Singapore nationals, permanent residents and long-term pass holders “to avoid financial considerations adding to public uncertainty and concern when Covid-19 was an emergent and unfamiliar disease”.The policy...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO