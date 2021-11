It’s taken nine games, but the Texas A&M football team has developed winning chemistry. The Aggies played with great confidence in Saturday’s 20-3 victory over Auburn. The defense was superb and though the offense didn’t score a touchdown, the Aggies rushed for 217 yards and didn’t allow a sack. A&M’s play was crisp against a quality team. A&M ruled the line of scrimmage and won the majority of one-on-one battles across the board. The Aggies maintained their focus from start to finish. Most of all, they didn’t make stupid mistakes.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO