What an incredible view from the top of the tallest building in downtown Buffalo! The Seneca One Tower stands just about 530 feet above the streets in The Queen City. Thank you to Jim who sent in this incredible video and these fascinating photos of Sahlen Field. The photos of the ballpark were taken on consecutive days in January and really give you an idea of how much things can change in terms of weather in just 24 hours. Being on the edge of Lake Erie not only offers some crazy weather, it offers the most spectacular view if you are high enough to see them.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO